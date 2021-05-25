Fortnite Damaged Telescopes locations - where to repair damaged telescopes

Fortnite damaged telescopes in need of repair can be found at various vantage points around the island, where someone has gone to town on these viewing devices and smashed them off their mounts. Repairing these telescopes is one of the initial stages of the Fortnite Foreshadowing quests, along with investigating the Fortnite downed black helicopter, so we'll have to wait a bit longer to find out who could have broken them and what they're being used to watch out for.

Knowing that the Fortnite damaged telescopes are generally mounted up high still gives you a lot of ground to cover in Fortnite if you're searching for them yourself, and that's why we're here to help out. We've already scanned the island and found seven repair Fortnite damaged telescopes locations to help you on your way, so if you're ready to start fixing up some magnifying eyepieces then follow our lead.

Fortnite Damaged Telescopes locations

We've marked the locations of seven Fortnite damaged telescopes on the map above, although you only need to fix five of them to complete this initial Foreshadowing quest. To repair Fortnite damaged telescopes, you need to approach the parts and follow the prompt to repair them with 20 metal – so make sure you bring the appropriate mats with you. Once done they'll be returned to their former glory, ready to spot whatever it is that may be coming from the skies in the near future.

If you need any further pointers, we've numbered the Fortnite damaged telescopes locations which correspond to the following descriptions:

On a clifftop west of Sweaty Sands, near Crashed Cargo On the island with Lockie's Lighthouse, northeast of Coral Castle On a hill east of Craggy Cliffs, near FN Radio On a hill near the road running northwest from Dirty Docks On the smaller snowy outcrop southeast of Retail Row By a zipline just southwest of Shipwreck Cove On a hill to the west of Misty Meadows

