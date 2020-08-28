Fortnite Awakening challenges: How to unlock built-in emotes for all of the Marvel heroes

As you level up through the battle pass this season, you'll encounter a series of Fortnite Awakening challenges tied to each of the new Marvel characters joining the game. These tend to arrive a handful of levels after you unlock that hero as an outfit, and by completing all of the assignments you'll add an extra built-in emote to use in addition to those you've allocated from your locker. These challenges helpfully highlight a number of new Marvel-themed locations that have been added to Fortnite, but because they're new you'd be forgiven for not knowing where to find these specific areas. Don't worry about it though because we're here to help, so follow our guide and we'll take you through all of the Fortnite Awakening challenges.
Fortnite Mjolnir Awakening Challenges
Unlocks at: Battle Pass Level 8
Reward: Mjolnir harvesting tool
- Prove your worth by picking up Mjolnir as Thor
A nice and easy start to these challenges, as you just need to head to the Fortnite Mjolnir location to pick up Thor's hammer and add it to your locker. You must have the Thor outfit equipped when you collect it, and only Thor can use it as a harvesting tool – anyone else will just display the standard pickaxe instead.
Fortnite Thor Awakening Challenges
Unlocks at: Battle Pass Level 15
Reward: God of Thunder built-in emote
- Stage 1 of 3 - Visit Bifrost marks as Thor
- Stage 2 of 3 - Deal Damage to Opponents Using Mjolnir as Thor (100)
- Stage 3 of 3 - Emote as Thor at Mountain Top Ruins
You'll need to have the Thor outfit equipped for all of these challenges, so make sure that's set before you start. Your first port of call should then be the Fortnite Bifrost marks, which are found near the Sentinel Graveyard towards the centre of the map. Then, grab Thor's hammer (which you should have unlocked earlier) and dish out some melee damage to opponents – either follow another player down from the battle bus or hit Team Rumble to make this easier. Finally, make your way to the Mountain Top Ruins south of Misty Meadows on Mount F8 and emote to complete this set.
Fortnite Jennifer Walters Awakening Challenges
Unlocks at: Battle Pass Level 29
Reward: Gamma Overload built-in emote
- Stage 1 of 3 - Visit Jennifer Walters' office as Jennifer Walters
- Stage 2 of 3 - Eliminate Doctor Doom's henchmen as Jennifer Walters (3)
- Stage 3 of 3 - Emote as Jennifer Walters after smashing Vases
With the Jennifer Walters outfit equipped, make your way to the northwest corner of Retail Row, where you'll find her office marked with a large sign outside. Next, head to Doom's Domain (where Pleasant Park used to be) and eliminate three of Doctor Doom's Henchmen – you'll find plenty of them in the base under the football pitch, as well as patrolling the area. Lastly, go to Camp Cod, on the small island off the southeast coast, then head to the house in the southwest corner. Smash some of the many vases found inside the building, then emote to finish this list.
Fortnite Groot Awakening Challenges
Unlocks at: Battle Pass Level 46
Reward: Battle Brother built-in emote
- Rescue Sapling Groot from Holly Hedges Nursery
- Stage 1 of 2 - Plant a seed on a heart-shaped island as Groot
- Stage 2 of 2 - Emote as Groot at a Friendship monument
There are two initial challenges to complete while donning the Groot outfit, plus a third that unlocks as you progress. To rescue Sapling Groot, head to the middle of Holly Hedges and the outdoor plant store, then look in the middle of the groups of three potted plants to find them. The heart-shaped island is found off the west coast between Sweaty Sands and Holly Hedges, and you'll see a mound of dirt you can interact with to plant a seed. Finally, go to the group of trees on the hill northwest of Sweaty Sands where you'll find the Friendship monument (which you may recognise as Hayman and Pipeman), then emote to finish up.
Fortnite Storm Awakening Challenges
Unlocks at: Battle Pass Level 60
Reward: Gale Force built-in emote
- Stage 1 of 3 - Visit the Weather Station as Storm
- Stage 2 of 3 - Ride the Steamy Stacks in the storm as Storm
- Stage 3 of 3 - Emote as Storm at the center of the eye of the storm
Once you're using the Storm outfit, start by making your way to the Weather Station which is the group of buildings up the mountain south of Catty Corner. Next, you need to go to Steamy Stacks after the circle has begun closing and it's inside the storm, then ride the updraft inside one of the stacks. To finish, you have to go to the central point of the current eye of the storm (ie the circle on the map), where you'll find a hovering lightning icon – Team Rumble makes this easier, as the first circle is quite small so it's simple to pinpoint the middle. Emote near this purple marker and you're done.
Fortnite Doctor Doom Awakening Challenges
Unlocks at: Battle Pass Level 74
Reward: Victory Von Doom built-in emote
- Stage 1 of 3 - Visit Doctor Doom's statue as Doctor Doom
- Stage 2 of 3 - Visit a giant throne as Doctor Doom
- Stage 3 of 3 - Emote as Doctor Doom during a Victory Royale
Suitably outfitted as the imposing Doctor Doom, your first destination is Doom's Domain (formerly Pleasant Park) where you'll see Doctor Doom's statue right in the middle of the named location. To find a giant throne, head to the small mountain directly southeast of Retail Row, where a massive seat is carved into the north-facing side. Wrapping things up by emoting during a Victory Royale is not quite as tough as it sounds, thanks to the fact you can achieve this in Team Rumble mode, so as long as you end up on the winning side you just need to hit that emote button when the victory screen appears.
Fortnite Mystique Awakening Challenges
Unlocks at: Battle Pass Level 86
Reward: Shapeshifter built-in emote
- Stage 1 of 3 - Use a Phone Booth as Mystique
- Stage 2 of 3 - Deal damage with different rarity pistols as Mystique (3)
- Stage 3 of 3 - Emote as Mystique after eliminating an opponent
With the outfit of the disguise master equipped, you need to head to Doom's Domain once again, where you'll find several Phone Booths around the outskirts and one in the middle near the statue. Dealing damage with three different rarities of pistol takes a bit more work, but remember that there are five rarities in total and you can upgrade them at weapon benches – Team Rumble will give you the best chance of amassing different pistols and dealing damage without losing them. Finally, eliminate an opponent then emote to take on their appearance, which again is most easily accomplished in Team Rumble.
Fortnite Tony Stark Awakening Challenges
Unlocks at: Battle Pass Level 100
Reward: Suit Up built-in emote
- Stage 1 of 3 - Reach 88 on the speedometer in a Whiplash as Tony Stark
- Stage 2 of 3 - Use an Upgrade Bench as Tony Stark
- Stage 3 of 3 - Emote as Tony Stark in the Stark Workshop
With your Tony Stark outfit applied, you first need to find a Whiplash – the sportiest looking of the Fortnite cars – then get the speedometer above 88. You'll often find one in the northwest corner of Sweaty Sands, which also features a long straight road to get your speed up before boosting to hit that target number. Next, find one of the Fortnite weapon upgrade benches to use, which you can see through walls as a circle icon when you're close to one. In Team Rumble you get a much greater supply of materials, which makes upgrading a weapon easier in that mode. To finish off, the Stark Workshop is a red barn situated southwest of Frenzy Farm and east of The Authority, so get in there and emote to Suit Up and finish this final challenge.
Fortnite Wolverine Awakening Challenges
Unlocks at: October 1
Reward: Snikt! built-in emote
- TBC
Unlike the other Fortnite Awakening challenges, Wolverine's is not tied to the battle pass and is instead going to be revealed at a specific time, so check back in October for the details.
