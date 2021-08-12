Fortnite Free Guy quests - where to find Fortnite ATMs and how to complete the quests

Fortnite Free Guy quests are here to mark the launch of the movie, and what better way to celebrate that fact than to drop Ryan Reynolds into some Fortnite ATMs within the battle royale? If you complete these tasks then you'll unlock the Good Guy Emote, where your character tells whoever may be listening "Don't have a good day – have a great day!" and Epic also promises this dialogue will be localised for whichever country you're playing Fortnite in. If you're ready to get working on the Fortnite Free Guy quests, then here's where to find Fortnite ATMs and how to clear all of the assignments.

Fortnite ATMs locations

(Image credit: Epic Games)

To get started on the Fortnite Free Guy quests, you need to actually unlock them rather than receiving them directly through the menu. To do this, visit Fortnite ATMs at any of the locations above, to trigger a video message and unlock a quest. This then appears in the Quests menu, under the Bars Quests tab.

Fortnite Free Guy quests

(Image credit: Epic Games)

There are five Fortnite Free Guy quests to unlock in total, by visiting different Fortnite ATMs – note that you can't keep interacting with the same ATM during a single match to unlock more than one quest. The full list is as follows:

Get hit by a moving vehicle (1)

Place coins around the map (3)

Reboot or revive teammates, or interact with campfires (1)

Take melee damage (1)

Talk with any NPC (1)

Getting hit by a moving car could be tricky, so listen out for the engine noise of another player driving nearby and attempt to move yourself in front of them. If that doesn't work, you can always try driving a car up a steep hill or ramp you've built, jumping out then running behind the vehicle while gravity takes hold and accelerates it towards you.

There are plenty of Fortnite campfires to interact with, and if you follow another player down from the battle bus you may be able to encourage them to deal melee damage to you before they can grab a weapon. Talking with an NPC is as simple as meeting any of the Fortnite characters, which just leaves coins to place and we'll have a guide up for that shortly.

