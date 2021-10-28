Call of Duty: Vanguard and Warzone preseason events include Shipment map and Operation: Flashback mode

Call of Duty: Vanguard and Warzone will receive some appetizer-like content ahead of the launch of Season 1, including the return of the multiplayer map Shipment and the release of a nostalgic battle royale mode.

Introduced in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, Shipment drops players into a small map packed with shipping containers that create unconventional sightlines and angles while encouraging close-quarters play. In a blog post , Activision described Vanguard's take on the map as "re-fitted" for "a chaotic playground for destruction." Shipment will arrive on November 17, according to the preseason calendar.

Warzone will also help build out the run-up to December 2 with Operation: Flashback, a limited-time "encore" mode for the Verdansk map. Coming November 18, this mode was apparently designed with nostalgia in mind, celebrating Verdansk's legacy as Warzone's foundational map with "plenty of surprises." Anyone who plays Operation: Flashback will get a special emblem, and winning a round will net you an exclusive calling card.

November 24, meanwhile, will see the release of Secrets of the Pacific, which will deliver clues on the upcoming map Caldera. Bits of info will be drip-fed through Warzone and Vanguard challenges during this limited-time event, with one requiring players to collect Pacific artifacts while fighting in Verdansk. Finally, on November 30, Verdansk will get blown to hell and back with a destructive spectacle teasing a "farewell to the Kastovian city… forever?"

The broader preseason offerings will technically begin on launch day, November 5, with the release of the free tiers on the Vanguard battle pass. Season 1 launch day will see some celebrations of its own, most notably a 24-hour trial period for Call of Duty: Warzone Pacific, letting all players sample the seasonal content on the new map.