Black Ops Cold War will be the first Call of Duty game to have an FOV slider available on all platforms

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War's FOV slider is available to test in the upcoming open beta across PC, PS4, and Xbox One, Treyarch has announced.

The FOV slider, which lets you adjust the field of view of your character's perspective in-game, has long been a feature exclusive to Call of Duty's PC playerbase, but it looks like Treyarch is finally introducing the option for console with its latest iteration in the Black Ops franchise.

You check out a brief clip of the slider in action in Treyarch's tweet below.

#BlackOpsColdWar features a Field of View slider on ALL platforms. That's it. That's the tweet. pic.twitter.com/aUHOre2li7October 7, 2020

"This is another way we’re optimizing Black Ops Cold War for a globally connected, cross-play experience", explained Treyarch in an accompanying blog post, "and the team is dedicated to providing the best performance possible for this feature across all platforms at launch."

While the FOV Slider is available on the PS4 and Xbox One versions of Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, it's possible that this addition is one of several ways that the upcoming game of 2020 is being optimised for next-gen hardware, with a PS5 and Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S release scheduled for next month alongside the current-gen version.

Those who've pre-ordered the game on PlayStation platforms can jump into the Black Ops Cold War beta on PS4 starting today, while Xbox and PC players will be able to enter the multiplayer test from next week, on October 13.

