Want to play all the Black Ops games in order but don't know where to start? Well, we don't blame you. The Call of Duty franchise is vast and inevitably uneven, and the same applies to the Black Ops series, which has survived all sorts of transformations and soft reboots. If you're more of a Modern Warfare fan or skipped some entries in the past and want to catch up before jumping into Black Ops 7, here's how to play every game in the Black Ops timeline.

A huge issue with the Black Ops subfranchise is its nomenclature, which started to not make a lot of sense after the third game. Black Ops 4 actually happened before Black Ops 3 in the canon, and no one noticed anyway because it was a strictly multiplayer installment (and not a very good one to boot). After Modern Warfare was rebooted, so was Black Ops. Cold War (2020) wasn't a numbered entry, and you'll soon learn why, but in 2024, Activision and Xbox decided to bring the numbers (Mason!) back because that makes these games a lot easier to sell, apparently.

In any case, let's not get ahead of ourselves. Since you probably want a refresher ahead of the new game, Call of Duty: Black Ops 7, we've really tried to keep things as simple as possible here in a complete guide on how to play all the games in both chronological and release order, but watch out for more than a few plot (and timeline) twists.

HOW TO PLAY THE BLACK OPS GAMES IN CHRONOLOGICAL ORDER

(Image credit: Activision)

If you want quick directions without any of the proper discussion and rundown, here's the order to follow if you want to journey through the Black Ops universe in order. No Zombies modes or multiplayer seasons taken into account here, of course.

Below this list, we have also gone into detail on each game mentioned and have explained where they fit into the timeline. So if you are after more depth just keep on reading folks! But be warned: mild spoilers for the entire Call of Duty: Black Ops series ahead.

Call of Duty: World at War

Call of Duty: Black Ops

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War

Call of Duty: Black Ops 2

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6

Call of Duty: Black Ops 7

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4

Call of Duty: Black Ops 3

Call of Duty: World at War (1942 – 1945)

(Image credit: Activision)

The first Black Ops installment... doesn't have Black Ops anywhere in the title. At the time of its inception, Activision and developer Treyarch hadn’t figured out Black Ops would be a long-running series, but by the time the writers fully cracked Black Ops 1's plot, Red Army Sergeant Viktor Reznov and Private Dimitri Petrenko were part of the package. We first meet them in September 1942 during the Battle of Stalingrad.

World at War featured two campaigns set during WWII: American and Soviet ones. While the American side doesn't affect Black Ops in any way, Reznov is a huge deal in Treyarch's following game, with Petrenko also showing up in a minor capacity. In order to fully understand a good deal of Reznov's psychology and dark past, playing through World at War's (notable) campaign is recommended. You can skip it if you're in a rush, though, but it's a great game that you won't regret playing - as we point out in our Call of Duty: World at War review.

Call of Duty: Black Ops (1961 – 1968)