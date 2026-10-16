Call of Duty: Black Ops 1 and 2 ports on PS4 and PS5 taught Activision there's "pent-up demand" to return to "good old days," so Modern Warfare 4 is doing just that

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"We thought they would do well; we didn’t think they would do that well"

Call of Duty Black Ops 1 soldier holding a gun and wearing sunglasses
(Image credit: Activision)

While Activision thought porting Call of Duty: Black Ops 1 and 2 to PS4 and PS5 would be a good move, even the developer's highest brass didn't expect it to work as well as it did. As such, the success is being studied and, hopefully, brought to modern CoD entries.

"We are definitely leaning into the nostalgia of playing with your friends," chief marketing officer Tyler Bahl tells The Game Business. "The Black Ops ports were huge successes. We thought they would do well; we didn’t think they would do that well.

"But you can see that pent-up demand of being able to get back to the good old days of playing with your friends on a Friday night and having fun. Modern Warfare 4 does that. We took a lot of learnings from [those ports] and are starting to apply them to not only this game, but future games."

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The trend of shadow dropping games aside, the buzz around the Black Ops 1 and 2 ports was positive earlier this year. According to analysts, they were regular chart toppers and even provided lessons to other remakes and remasters, like Halo.

While Activision hasn't released the numbers, around the same time, the developers shifted Black Ops 7's matchmaking to more closely resemble that of its successful predecessors.

Moving forward, it seems to be all in the spirit of change the Call of Duty series needs, with sales steadily dipping over the years to the point that the latest Battlefield reigned supreme as the best-selling shooter of 2026, something the developers of CoD haven't had to face for a long ol' time.

"Where we go with future games, we have to innovate," Bahl says. "What we heard from the audience is they want new or better or different. The landscape is changing right under our feet.

"You’re seeing new games being built overnight, and you’re seeing tastes change and how people want to play."

Zelda: Ocarina of Time remake doesn't even rate against GTA 6 and Call of Duty Modern Warfare 4 as the "biggest games of the year," Activision exec says.

Iain Harris
Iain Harris
News Editor, Games

I joined GamesRadar+ in May 2022 following stints at PCGamesN and PocketGamer.Biz, with some freelance for Kotaku UK, RockPaperShotgun, and VG24/7 thrown in for good measure. When I'm not running the news team on the games side, you'll find me putting News Editor duties to one side to play the hottest JRPG of 20 years ago or pillaging the depths of Final Fantasy 14 for a swanky new cloak – the more colourful, the better.

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