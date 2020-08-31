Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War beta set for October, according to leaks

The Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War beta may begin in early October if a handful of leaks are accurate.

Players on both Call of Duty: WW2 and the Arabic version of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (via CoD Tracker ) reportedly spotted the Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War start date in their respective in-game stores. Both say the beta will begin on PS4 on October 8. That's just over a month before the full game is set to arrive on November 13, 2020.

Activision confirmed in the official Black Ops Cold War reveal last week that it will offer a beta for the game. Players can get guaranteed access by pre-ordering Black Ops Cold War, as well as access to the Frank Woods Operator Skin in Call of Duty: Warzone .

Activision has not officially said when the Black Ops Cold War beta will begin, though it did specify ahead of time that the beta will begin on PS4 at least five days before the other platforms - indicating that the franchise's timed-exclusive partnership with Sony will continue into the next year's worth of Call of Duty content.

We also don't know what content will be included with the Black Ops Cold War beta. Previous Call of Duty betas have offered an early look at standard multiplayer modes, and it's a safe bet this one will do the same. That said, we know Black Ops Cold War is going to be deeply integrated with Call of Duty: Warzone , and we also know it's going to have a Zombies mode , so there's plenty of room for surprises.