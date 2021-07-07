How to watch Black Widow online - where can you stream the new Marvel movie?

Keen to watch Black Widow online so that you don't need to visit the theater? No sweat, you can stream Black Widow via Disney Plus Premier Access this July 9. This allows members to see the movie for a small fee from the comfort of home.

How much will it cost to watch Black Widow online, then? So long as you've already got a Disney Plus membership (you need one to get Premier Access), it costs $29.99 in the US, £19.99 in the UK, and $34.99 in Australia or Canada. Although that might seem steep, think of it like going to the cinema - it's essentially the cost of your tickets. Besides being cheaper than getting a family into the theater, this deal also allows you to stream Black Widow as often as you like (there's no expiry date If you have an active Disney Plus subscription).

This isn't a glorified rental, though. Paying for Premier Access allows you to watch Black Widow online as often as you want (so long as you've got an active Disney Plus subscription, anyway).

Watch Black Widow in order

Although this movie is a prequel, it's probably not the kind you're expecting. Rather than telling Black Widow's origin story, it's set shortly after Civil War and sees the super-spy Avenger revisiting her dark past.

Curious about where it fits into Black Widow's MCU story? You can get caught up here:

Watch Black Widow online - USA

Premier Access | $29.99 one-off payment

NOTE: You need an active Disney Plus subscription ($7.99 per month, $79.99 for a year, or $13.99 p/m for Disney Plus, Hulu, and ESPN Plus) to access this deal.

Already have a Disney Plus subscription? All you need in order to watch Black Widow this July 9 is pay for Premier Access itself. You can then stream the film at your leisure, as often as you like, and in super-sharp 4K resolution (if you have a 4K TV, that is). Just bear in mind that you need an active Disney Plus membership to stream Black Widow - cancel yours and you'll no longer be able to see it.

Watch Black Widow online - Canada

Premier Access | $34.99 one-off payment

NOTE: You need an active Disney Plus subscription ($11.99 per month or $119.99 for a year) to access this deal.

If you've got Disney Plus or are about to purchase it for the first time, the only thing left to do is pay the one-off Premier Access fee. Once that's done, you can watch Black Widow as soon as it launches this July 9.

Watch Black Widow online - UK

Premier Access | £19.99 one-off payment

NOTE: You need an active Disney Plus subscription (£7.99 per month or £79.90 for a year) to access this deal.

Want to watch Black Widow when it launches this July 9? All you need to do is pay the one-off Premier Access fee. However, remember that you need a Disney Plus membership first - you won't be able to get Premier Access or stream Black Widow without it.

Watch Black Widow online - Australia

Premier Access | $34.99 one-off payment

NOTE: You need an active Disney Plus subscription ($11.99 per month or $119.99 for a year) to access this deal.

Being able to stream Black Widow this July 9 is as easy as paying the Premier Access fee (so long as you've got a Disney Plus membership, anyway). Once that's done, you can watch the movie whenever you like. Sounds like an opportunity for a (safe) viewing party to me...

Other regions

If your country has Disney Plus, you should be able to get Premier Access and watch Black Widow (prices will vary depending on your region). And if not, you should still be able to stream Black Widow via a normal Disney Plus subscription as of October 2021.

