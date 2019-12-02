Win Cyber Monday with two games for £30 at Argos, including Assassin's Creed Origins, The Division 2, and loads more

If you're looking out for some great Cyber Monday game deals then Argos have plenty of them to consider, but one of the most impressive offers they're running is their excellent video game bundles. Right now you can pick two games from an impressive selection they have available for just £30.

Rest assured, these aren't your end of the line clearance games, as Argos are throwing in plenty of the good stuff. Not only do you have recent releases available including Rage 2, Wolfenstein: Young Blood, and The Division 2, but you can also bag some absolute classics such as Assassin's Creed: Origins, and Mario + Rabbids: Kingdom Battle.

All you need to do is make your way over to Argos and have a browse through the selection of games included in this offer. Once you've picked out two games that you like, bundle them together, pay the £30, and you'll be playing two awesome new titles in a matter of days. You can't really complain about that now, can you?

Get two select games for £30 at Argos

Pick up two games for £30 from a great selection of games over at Argos. It's a cracking deal, and you'll want to hurry while stocks last.View Deal

