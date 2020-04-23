What time is the Travis Scott event in Fortnite? Here's how to watch the Fortnite Travis Scott concert

You may have heard that a big star is coming to the game, and be wondering what time is the Travis Scott event in Fortnite? Well the good news it that it's coming soon, and between Thursday April 23 and Saturday April 25 you have five opportunities to attend the Fortnite Travis Scott concert. As with the previous music performance from DJ Marshmello back in 2019, there will be a limited time mode event added to the game for this concert, so join in at the right time and get ready to complete the Fortnite Astronomical challenges while you experience a musical journey and the world premiere of a brand new track from Travis Scott.

If you want to know how to watch the Fortnite Travis Scott concert then read on, as we've got details on all the times the event is going live in Fortnite, and what you need to do to get involved in this unique experience.

What time is the Travis Scott event in Fortnite

According to the in-game advertising, as well as the official announcement, the Fortnite Travis Scott Astronomical event will be taking place over five 'tour dates' to allow players to fit it in with their own time zones and schedules. The timings for these shows are as follows:

The Americas: Thu April 23 @ 4pm PDT / 7pm EDT / 12am (Fri April 24) BST

@ 4pm PDT / 7pm EDT / 12am (Fri April 24) BST EU & ME: Fri April 24 @ 7am PDT / 10am EDT / 3pm BST

@ 7am PDT / 10am EDT / 3pm BST Asia & Oceania: Sat April 25 @ 9pm (Fri April 24) PDT / 12am EDT / 5am BST

@ 9pm (Fri April 24) PDT / 12am EDT / 5am BST EU & ME: Sat April 25 @ 8am PDT / 11am EDT / 4pm BST

@ 8am PDT / 11am EDT / 4pm BST The Americas: Sat April 25 @ 3pm PDT / 6pm EDT / 11pm BST

Although the Fortnite Travis Scott event timings listed here are marked with regions, these are just the most convenient time zones for the concerts and there is no region-lock on the performances, so you can attend whichever one(s) you like. Doors open 30 minutes before the shows start, and the servers can get full for big events such as this so we recommend joining in as soon as possible to ensure you get to watch and don't miss any of the fun.

When the time comes, go to the mode select screen and you should see the option for the Fortnite Travis Scott Astronomical event, so select that then hit the Play prompt to get involved with the concert. Enjoy!

