How to watch Black Widow online right now - where can you stream the new Marvel movie?

Keen to watch Black Widow online so that you don't need to visit the theater? No sweat, you can stream Black Widow via Disney Plus Premier Access right now. So long as you're a Disney Plus member, you can see the movie for a small fee from the comfort of home.

Disney Plus: See deals and offers here

With that in mind, how much will it cost to watch Black Widow online? If you're signed up to Disney Plus (you need a Disney Plus membership to get Premier Access), it costs $29.99 in the US, £19.99 in the UK, and $34.99 in Australia or Canada. You're then free to stream Black Widow at your leisure.

Although that price might seem steep, think of it like going to the cinema - it's essentially the cost of your tickets, and is a lot cheaper than getting a family into the theater (particularly if you factor in snacks and drinks). In addition, this deal allows you to stream Black Widow as often as you like; there's no expiry date If you have an active Disney Plus subscription.

Unsure about whether you want to commit to Premier Access? Don't worry, there's an alternative if you're patient. More specifically, you'll be able to watch Black Widow online for free with a normal Disney Plus membership as of October 6 2021.

Watch Black Widow in order

Although this movie is a prequel, it's not the kind you might be expecting. Rather than telling Black Widow's origin story, it's set shortly after Civil War and sees the super-spy Avenger revisiting her dark past.

Curious about where it fits into Black Widow's MCU story? You can get caught up here:

To get the best possible offer, don't forget to check out the Disney Plus bundles and Disney Plus sign-up deals below. They'll allow you to watch Black Widow online for less.

Watch Black Widow online - USA

Premier Access | $29.99 one-off payment

NOTE: You need an active Disney Plus subscription ($7.99 per month, $79.99 for a year, or $13.99 p/m for Disney Plus, Hulu, and ESPN Plus) to access this deal.

Already have a Disney Plus subscription? All you need in order to watch Black Widow online right now is pay for Premier Access itself. You can then stream the film at your leisure, as often as you like, and in super-sharp 4K resolution (if you have a 4K TV, that is). Just bear in mind that you need an active Disney Plus membership to stream Black Widow - cancel yours and you'll no longer be able to see it, even if you paid the Premier Access fee.

View Deal

Watch Black Widow online - Canada

Premier Access | $34.99 one-off payment

NOTE: You need an active Disney Plus subscription ($11.99 per month or $119.99 for a year) to access this deal.

If you've got Disney Plus or are about to purchase it for the first time, the only thing left to do in order to stream Black Widow is pay the one-off Premier Access fee. Once that's done, you can watch Black Widow right away.

View Deal

Watch Black Widow online - UK

Premier Access | £19.99 one-off payment

NOTE: You need an active Disney Plus subscription (£7.99 per month or £79.90 for a year) to access this deal.

Want to watch Black Widow as soon as possible? Good news - it's available right now, and all you have to do is pay the one-off Premier Access fee. Just remember that you need an active Disney Plus membership first - you won't be able to get Premier Access or stream Black Widow without it.

View Deal

Watch Black Widow online - Australia

Premier Access | $34.99 one-off payment

NOTE: You need an active Disney Plus subscription ($11.99 per month or $119.99 for a year) to access this deal.

Being able to stream Black Widow this July is as easy as paying the Premier Access fee (so long as you've got a Disney Plus membership, anyway). Once that's done, you can watch the movie whenever you like. Sounds like an opportunity for a (safe) viewing party to me...

View Deal

Other regions

Watch Disney Plus in your area

If your country has Disney Plus, you should be able to get Premier Access and watch Black Widow. And if not, don't panic. It should hopefully arrive soon. For example, Disney Plus Hotstar has announced that India will get the movie at some point later.

View Deal

Want more?

If you're still not convinced by Disney's streaming service, be sure to visit our full Disney Plus review. It breaks down how the streaming service compares to the competition, not to mention whether it's worth your time and money (which is quite an important consideration now that the Disney Plus free trial is gone).

Meanwhile, anyone hoping to upgrade their setup should take a look at the best gaming TVs (the UK version is available here). It's full of recommendations for affordable or premium 4K screens, all of which will work brilliantly with your consoles, Disney Plus, and the best gaming sound system.

Don't miss our other streaming guides, either; you can get handy discounts thanks to the latest Hulu bundle deals, HBO Max prices, or ESPN Plus costs and bundles. We've also got the lowdown on what Disney Plus Premier Access is for those who are curious, so don't miss it if you want to know how it all works.

Want other ideas for a night in? Don't forget about the best board games, the best card games, board games for kids, and the top board games for families.