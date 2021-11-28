The limited-edition Xbox 20th Anniversary controller gets a surprise Cyber Monday Xbox Series X deal

Get this limited-edition controller for Xbox Series X and Xbox One at a discount while you still can

Cyber Monday Xbox Series X deals are starting to come online, including this 7% discount to the limited-edition Xbox 20th Anniversary Wireless Controller. Okay, so it might not be the biggest saving in the world, with the £59.99 listing price coming down to £54.99, but it is undoubtedly the cheapest this special Xbox Series X controller has been since its release earlier this month. 

The Xbox 20th Anniversary Wireless Controller was released to celebrate 20 years of Xbox, complete with classic black with green touches and a translucent colourway. The controller hasn't dropped below £59.99 on Amazon so far, so this £5 saving is a pretty good Cyber Monday Xbox Series X deal if you were on the fence – remember, connecting this thing up to your console also grants you an exclusive Xbox Series X dynamic theme too. 

There's more information on this fun Cyber Monday Xbox Series X deal below, so grab the Xbox 20th Anniversary Wireless Controller while you can – the risk isn't that it's going to go back to full price, but that it's going to go out of stock and never return. Such is the risk with these limited-run controllers. 

Xbox 20th Anniversary Wireless Controller |

Xbox 20th Anniversary Wireless Controller | £59.99 £54.99 at Amazon
Save $5 - Get this limited edition Xbox Series X controller while you still can. Released to celebrate the 20th anniversary, once it's gone at this low price, it'll likely be gone for good.  

