One of Sony's official PS5-ready 4K TVs is on sale now – and comes with a FREE soundbar

Have you upgraded your television for the next generation of consoles? Both the PS5 and Xbox Series X are capable of outputting awesome 4K content at 120FPS – yet only a handful of televisions are capable of coping with that kind of content. As anyone can attest who has played either console on a new TV, it's worth upgrading. And, thanks to Black Friday, the perfect deal has come up.

Sony Bravia 65-inch LED 4K TV: Now just £1,099 from John Lewis

Sony's official PS5-ready Bravia TV is now available on John Lewis for £1,099.Not only that, but it comes with a free Sony HT-SD35 Bluetooth soundbar that's normally £200. Now that's a bargain.

Some details on the television: thanks to a recent patch update, the TV has HDMI 2.1 capabilities, meaning the PS5 can output 4K content on its highest settings. Plus, the version on sale is a monstrous 65 inches, meaning you can enjoy your new console at the size it was meant to be played. This screen's also LED, not OLED, which means it doesn't quite have the same deep blacks, but will not get screen burn in.

Getting this television through John Lewis also means you can take advantage of their five-year warranty – so if things go wrong, you can send it back. This really is one of the best TVs for PS5, and the soundbar will elevate it to the next level.

Sony Bravia 65" LED 4K UHD TV + free sound bar + five-year warranty | £1,099 from John Lewis

Grab the perfect companion for your PS5 – and get a free soundbar chucked in. Bargain! Plus, you're receiving a five year warranty for nothing. Because most retailers charge extra for that, it's an absolute steal.

