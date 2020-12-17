New games of 2021 (and beyond) to get excited about

There are already some fantastic new games for 2021 and beyond already announced, including for the new generation consoles - the Xbox Series X and PS5 - as well as PS4, Xbox One, Switch, and PC of course. So make sure to add these new games, as well as those upcoming Xbox Series X games and upcoming PS5 games to add to your wishlist.

But it's not just about the shiny new consoles, PC and Nintendo Switch are still holding their own when it comes to upcoming games, from AAA blockbusters to artistic indies.

So below you'll find everything worth waiting for - on every platform - in 2021 and beyond.

Hitman 3

Platform(s): PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, PC

Release date: January 20, 2021

Agent 47 is returning in Hitman 3 and he'll be getting stuck into his assassination contracts on both next-gen and current-gen consoles. In what is set to be a dramatic conclusion the World of the Assassination trilogy - where players carry out missions around the world in different sandbox locations - Agent 47 is said to carry out his most intimate, professional contract of his career. IO Interactive also revealed the start of the game will take place in Dubai.

Little Nightmares 2

Platforms: PC, Xbox One, PS4, Nintendo Switch

Release date: February 11, 2021

Yes, Little Nightmares is getting a sequel and Six is back, but this time you'll be playing as new character Mano who journeys through the world with Six as his guide. The world is apparently rotten from the inside and Six is fading. Together, you'll have to venture through creepy woodlands and unsettling schools to reach a signal tower and try to find what is spreading evil to TV screens. With lots of new threats in your path and horrible inhabitants who certainly won't give you a warm welcome, it looks like we're in for another nightmarish adventure.

Outriders

Platform(s): PC, Xbox One, PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X

Release date: February 21, 2021

A brand new shooter IP from People Can Fly, and published by Square Enix, is Outriders. You play as a member of humanity who has had to flee Earth, and has landed on a planet called Enoch. But, an immense storm called The Anomaly forces them back into cryostasis. And yet, when they awake, they all find themselves imbued with ridiculous powers. It's Mass Effect meets Doom and we are so in.

Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time remake

Platforms: PS4, Xbox One, PC

Release date: March 18, 2021

Ubisoft is bringing back one of the PS2/Xbox/Gamecube era's most memorable titles with a fresh remake of Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time. It might sound surprising for a studio that's been around so long, but this marks Ubisoft's first full-fledged remake, distinct from other titles they've simply remastered for newer hardware. That said, The Sands of Time remake is pretty darn faithful to the original, just with modern graphics and gameplay.

Returnal

Platforms: PS5

Release date: March 19, 2021

The first major PS5 exclusive of the year is also Housemarque's return to the genre that it made a name for itself with, blending its patented arcade shoot-em-up style into a story driven, third-person adventure for Returnal. You play as Selene, an astronaut stuck in a hellish Groundhog Day of sorts, as she endlessly attempts to fight her way out of a recurring death cycle. Y'know, exactly the kind of light-hearted romp you'd want to see in the Spring months with.

Deathloop

Platform(s): PS5 (timed exclusive), PC

Release date: May 21, 2021

Imagine Groundhog Day, but you're two assassins who end up killing each other every day, and then repeat ad nauseam. Well, that's Deathloop. The game takes place in the mysterious Black Reef, in what's described as a "time of madness". In development at Arkane Lyon, it's clear that our two assassins have very different ideas of their current situation. Juliana wants to protect it, while Cole hopes to break free of their never-ending cycle, but what they always do is kill each other. Over and over again.

Ratchet and Clank: A Rift Apart

Platform: PS5

Release date: TBC 2021

A brand new Ratchet and Clank adventure from Insomniac games is arriving around the same time as the PS5, and it's a dimension-smashing adventure. Dr. Nefarious has got the Dimensionator and is ripping holes between worlds, dragging our duo of heroes with him. There will be new gadgets, new worlds, and more to discover in Ratchet and Clank: A Rift Apart, including a brand new, playable, female Lombax from another dimension.

Boyfriend Dungeon

Platform(s): PC, Nintendo Switch

Release date: TBC 2021

Kitfox Game's Boyfriend Dungeon lets you date your weapons. It makes sense, really. If you think about it, fighting side by side in close quarters is the perfect set up for romance to blossom. You get a summer job fighting creatures in "the dunj," and it's here that you discover your weapons can transform into datable singles who just so happen to be up for some lovin'. Any money you earn can be used to take your weapon out on romantic adventures, and as you fight together to clear out monster infestations your bond will grow. With an inclusive line-up of characters and romances, this dungeon-crawling dating sim mash-up already looks like one of the most swoon-worthy upcoming indie releases.

Far Cry 6

Platform(s): PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, PC

Release date: TBC 2021

Yes, that's right. Far Cry is returning once again. Set in Yara, which is described as a "tropical paradise frozen in time", Far Cry 6 sees you play as a local Yaran called Dani Rojas. Taking on the role of a guerrilla fighter, you set out to take down the dictatorship regime of Anton Castillo (played by Giancarlo Esposito). As the leader of Yara, Castillo wants to restore the nation back to its former glory, and he's willing to do it by any means necessary.

Halo Infinite

Platform(s): PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X

Release date: Fall 2021

Bearing a curious new sub-header and running on a brand new game engine known as Slipspace, the first Halo Infinite trailer almost seems to suggest that Master Chief's next adventure will have MMO qualities to it, or at least be more open-ended and sandbox-like in flavour. That instantly familiar shot of his armour also teases a potential technological downgrade for everyone's favourite Spartan, though plot details remain threadbare for now. MMO or otherwise, Halo: Infinite could just be the Halo comeback we've all been waiting for.

12 Minutes

Platform(s): PC, Xbox One

Release date: TBC 2021

Nomada's interactive thriller 12 Minutes has firmly been on our radar since the studio debuted a trailer at E3 2019. You play as a husband who's stuck in a 12 minute time-loop. A romantic evening with your wife quickly turns into a nightmare when a police officer breaks into your house and accuses your wife of murder. Suddenly you're returned to the moment before everything unfolded, and as you go through each time-loop, you have to work to change your fate and break the loop once and for all. Taking inspiration from The Shining, Memento, and Rear Window, it's easily one of the most interesting indie titles to look forward to in 2020.

Psychonauts 2

Platform(s): PC, Xbox One, PS4

Release date: TBC 2021

The original Psychonauts is the kind of cult classic that's beloved by all who play it, and it set the tone for all of Double Fine's following games: fun, quirky, imaginative, and relentlessly clever. Now, after over a decade since the debut of their first adventure at Whispering Rock Psychic Summer Camp, Raz, Lili, and elite members of the Psychonauts are back for another mind-delving, 3D platforming adventure. Picking up where the PSVR-exclusive Rhombus of Ruin left off, Psychonauts 2 promises more whimsical, vibrant mental mindscapes to explore as Raz runs and jumps around the inner thoughts of idiosyncratic, often hilarious characters.

Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines 2

Platform(s): PC, Xbox One, PS4

Release date: TBC 2021

After the release of the first Vampire Masquerade: Bloodlines in 2004, nothing came as close to a great vampire RPG since. Thankfully, Hardsuit Labs and Paradox Interactive are bringing bloodlines back with a sequel that promises to take us on an immersive role-playing experience as a vampire thrown into the world of bloodsuckers in Seattle. As a newly sired vampire, you'll find yourself caught up in Blood trade war between competing vampire factions. With dialogue options, alliances to be made, and choices to make, Bloodlines 2 looks like it's shaping up to fill the void the first game left behind it.

Lord of the Rings: Gollum

Platform(s): PS5, Xbox Series X

Release date: TBC 2021

Prepare yourself to become precious with Lord of the Rings: Gollum, a brand new game from Daedalic Entertainment where you play as, unsurprisingly, Gollum. Starting out in Barad-dûr, the Mordor fortress where Gollum is being held captive, the game will take you through plenty of Middle-Earth's locations with promises of "giant, persistent environments, each harbouring several questlines and a range of friendly or unfriendly faces" - according to the developer in an interview with Edge magazine anyway. Aesthetically the game is inspired by Tolkien's own drawings and plays out like a stealth-action-adventure game that takes advantage of Gollum's dual personalities too.

Chorus

Platform(s): Xbox Series X, Xbox One

Release date: TBC 2021

Name me one other game where you play as a sentient spaceship. Go on, try. Well, welcome Chorus, a brand new space-flight combat shooter, where you play as Nara and Forsaken, her sentient starfighter. Taking the genre straight into the next-generation of consoles, Chorus looks pretty awesome, melding exploration across the universe with outgunning your enemies in an epic quest to free an oppressed galaxy.

Ghostwire: Tokyo

Platform(s): PS5 (timed exclusive), PC

Release date: TBC 2021

As people start evaporating from the neon-lit streets of Toyko, it's clear that something's not quite right. In Ghostwire: Tokyo strange shadowy figures begin patrolling the streets, and terrifying monsters based on Japanese lore and legends. It's being made by the same studio that brought you survival horror The Evil Within, which is promising. Especially as it sounds like it's filled with paranormal entities, supernatural events, conspiracies, and the occult.

Resident Evil 8: Village

Platform(s): PS5, Xbox Series X, PC

Release date: TBC 2021

Resident Evil Village is a sequel to Resident Evil 7 and takes place a few years after the events of the latter game. Ethan returns and finds himself in a new kind of spot of trouble in a mysterious village as he searches for answers. In the trailer we see familiar face Chris Redfield make an appearance, and he's said to set off a chain of events that lead Ethan to this strange new setting. But why is Chris there? And is he friend or foe? The trailer leaves us with plenty of questions. We also see a big werewolf-like creature feature, which will no doubt be a new type of enemy we have to contend with.

Horizon Forbidden West

Platform(s): PS5

Release date: TBC 2021

Aloy is officially back in a sequel to 2017's Horizon Zero Dawn, and this time we'll be journeying to the post-apocalyptic setting of San Franciso in America. The trailer which debuted during Sony's Future of Gaming event revealed Horizon Forbidden West will be coming to the PS5, and showed off gorgeous, vibrant landscapes, new big machines creatures, and - most interestingly of all - underwater sequences. We'll no doubt have more mysteries to unravel as we return to Guerrilla Games' unique world when it does eventually release on the next-gen console.

The Callisto Protocol

Platform(s): PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S

Release date: TBC 2022

Fans of survival horror may want to have The Callisto Protocol on their internal motion sensor. Debuting from new studio Striking Distance, the next-gen survival horror game takes place within a maximum security prison on Jupiter's moon, and promises plenty of gruesome alien nightmare fuel. Devised from Glen Schofield, the man we have to thank for Dead Space, The Callisto Protocol also technically takes place in the PUBG universe - yes, that PUBG universe. See, now you're interested.

Ark 2

Platform(s): PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S

Release date: TBC 2022

The dinosaur hunting PC hit is back with a bigger, ballsier sequel that features none other than Vin Diesel both in front and behind of the digital camera. Yep, the Fast & Furious star is not only playing a key character in the next-gen survival game, but he's joined series developer Studio Wildcard as an executive producer, having long been a fan of the original game. Goodness knows what that means for the final product… perhaps the dinosaurs were part of our family all along?

Fable 4

Platform(s): Xbox Series X/S

Release date: TBC

Forza developer Playground Games is making a hard pivot into RPG territory with the next iteration of Xbox's Fable series, which hasn't seen a mainline entry since 2010's Fable 3. Developed exclusively for Xbox Series X and S, Fable 4 will utilise the enhanced power of the next-generation hardware for a more magical escape into the fantasy of Albion. Just… don't expect to be speeding around its medieval towns in a Bugatti 64.

Dragon Age 4

Platform(s): TBC

Release date: TBC

The next major project from BioWare after the disastrous Anthem, Dragon Age 4 will continue the story left off by 2014's Dragon Age: Inquisition, positioning former companion Solas as the upcoming RPG's central antagonist. We know little else about the game beyond this, but you can expect plenty of tactical combat, NPC chatter, and - yes - dragon hunting. Hopefully the early months of 2021 will provide more details about when Dragon Age 4 is anticipated to drop.

Mass Effect

Platform(s): TBC

Release date: TBC

In addition to Dragon Age 4, BioWare has also confirmed its returning to the final frontier with a new entry in its long-running Mass Effect series. A brief teaser trailer released at the end of 2020 was all that was needed to get us excited, showing the return of a fan favourite character in Liara, who appears older and wiser than the last time we saw her, and is seemingly on the hunt for Commander Shephard's ship, the Normandy. What could it all mean? BioWare's staying quiet for now, but we're already preparing for launch.

Perfect Dark

Platform(s): Xbox Series X/S

Release date: TBC

We've long wondered what Microsoft's newly established first-party The Initiative has been up to for the last few years - turns out the answer was more exciting than any of us could have expected. Resurrecting Rare's cult classic franchise for the next-generation, Perfect Dark could be the next killer exclusive for Microsoft's Xbox family, though we're yet to see anything beyond the intriguing cinematic which debuted in 2020. Here's hoping the studio doesn't remain in the dark for much longer.

Sports Story

Platform(s): Nintendo Switch

Release date: TBC

Sidebar is back with another RPG about sports... but that's not all it's about. Just like Golf Story, Sports Story lets you get up to a variety of different shenanigans as well as a healthy dose of sports. You can explore dungeons, go fishing, and much more besides. Instead of just playing golf though, you can play all sorts of different sports such as tennis, hockey, football, and baseball. With lots of fun sporty antics and adventuring to be had, Sports Story looks like another entertaining pixelated delight.

Skull and Bones

Platform(s): PC, Xbox One, PS4

Release date: TBC

Sea of Thieves isn't the only open-world pirate game out there - Ubisoft's Skull and Bones is also setting sail, with a much more realistic take on pirate battles on the high seas. Skull and Bones is basically Assassin’s Creed: Black Flag without the Assassins, as it's being developed by much of the same team behind Black Flag, and promises a sweeping solo campaign as you vie for control over the 18th-century waters in the Indian Ocean. But the real focus looks to be player-versus-player ship skirmishes online, where each player controls their very own warship in team-based fleet battles. There will also be supernatural elements amidst all the cannon-fire, like the colossal tentacles of a terrifying kraken lurking in the deep.

Eastward

Platform(s): PC, Nintendo Switch

Release date: TBC

Wrapped up in a charming pixelated art style, Eastward's post-apocalyptic setting takes inspiration from 90s Japanese animation. In a world that's fallen to ruin, Pixpil Studios "dual character RPG" sees you play as a digger called John who meets Sam, a mysterious girl John must guide. Together they navigate their way through decaying cities filled with danger on an "emotional journey." Along the way, you'll solve puzzles and encounter all manner of strange creatures and people who still remain in this dying world. The retro pixelated art style is very appealing, and with a lot of mystery surrounding the story and the setting of Eastward, it should make for an interesting release this year.

Everwild

Platform(s): Xbox One, PC

Release date: TBC

Everwild is a new IP from Rare exclusively for Xbox One that has already caught our attention thanks to its wonderful art style and enchanting world. We really don't know much about this new adventure yet, but the mystery surrounding it just makes it all the more tantalising. Set in a "natural and magical world," Everwild promises to take us on an unforgettable experience. From the trailer that debuted at X019, it's certainly shaping up to be one to keep an eye on. We can hardly wait to find out more about Everwild's world and the many creatures that appear to inhabit it.

Hollow Knight: Silksong

Platform(s): Nintendo Switch, PC

Release date: TBC

Team Cherry is bringing us another Hollow Knight adventure with Silksong. This time we follow the journey of Princess Hornet - protector of the Hollownest - who's been captured and taken to a strange and distant world. With over 150 new foes and new moves to master, you'll get to explore new towns, complete quests, and try out new tools in this unfamiliar kingdom. The interconnected world Team Cherry has brought to life in its beautiful hand-crafted 2D style is filled with a variety of different vistas that all look absolutely gorgeous, and with so many new features and foes to encounter, Silksong is one jam-packed sequel to watch out for.

Dying Light 2

Platform(s): PC, PS4, Xbox One

Release date: TBC

No calendar is complete without a zombie game or two on the horizon, and Dying Light 2 has a good chance of being the only zombie game you'll need for the foreseeable future. Techland got off to fantastic start with the original Dying Light in 2015, and its sequel intends to healthily expand those parameters in every regard. With its reactive world, branching narrative, finessed combat, and radically upgraded visuals, Dying Light 2 is everything you could hope for in one, beautifully apocalyptic package, and then some. There's no release information as of yet, but our barbed wire baseball bats are already prepared and eager for zombie blood.

Bayonetta 3

Platform(s): Switch

Release date: TBC

Thank you Nintendo: first you made Bayonetta 2 possible by bankrolling a Wii U sequel, and now you're giving Platinum fans more of their favourite bullet-blasting witch with Bayonetta 3 on the Switch (in addition to Switch ports of the first two games). All we have to go on so far is a brief cinematic teaser, but its implications are dire: Bayonetta is caught in a losing battle under a blood moon, deprived of her guns (and quite possibly her entire legs) by a mysterious enemy bathed in purple flames. Looks like your precision third-person action combat skills are about to be tested like never before.

Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II

Platform(s): Xbox Series X

Release Date: TBC

The surprise reveal of the Xbox Series X at The Game Awards also came with this first look at a sequel to the affecting Hellblade. While the trailer doesn't give too much away (apart from the fact it's all in-engine) about what this sequel will entail, don't expect Senua's story to have got any lighter since we last saw her. The disconcerting chanting, flashes of foreboding bonfires, and a man seemingly buried in a rock hint at another harrowing journey that will hopefully make as much of an impact as the original.

Elden Ring

Platform(s): TBC

Release date: TBC

Originally announced during E3 2019, Elden Ring is the next FromSoftware offering from Dark Souls creator Hidetaka Miyazaka and Game of Thrones author George R.R. Martin. In what will be FromSoftware's biggest game to date, Elden Ring takes place in an open world filled with rich lore and a bloody history. Much of the story of the upcoming dark fantasy action RPG remains a mystery, but from an Xbox Wire interview with Miyazaka last year, we do know that the Elden Ring "is the name given to a mysterious concept that defines the world itself," and it has been shattered. The consequences of this will be one of the important themes of the game. Steeped in mystery, Elden Ring looks full of promise.

Metroid Prime 4

Platform(s): Switch

Release date: TBC

You know a series is popular when a teaser showing literally nothing besides a numbered logo can garner 2 million views on YouTube. At E3 2017, Nintendo dropped a bombshell by confirming the existence of Metroid Prime 4 - only to later announce that Metroid Prime 4 has been delayed and rebooted as Nintendo passes it to original trilogy dev Retro Studios. It could be a while before we see this one, but it'll hopefully be worth the extra wait.

Diablo 4

Platform(s): TBC

Release date: TBC

Officially confirmed at BlizzCon 2019, Diablo 4 is set to take us to hell and back with what looks like a devilishly good sequel filled with dungeon crawling goodness. Set in the world of Sanctuary, you'll battle against The Burning Hells in an always online experience that will enable you to fight alongside other adventurers. So far we know of three classes you'll be able to choose from including Druid, Sorceress, and Barbarian. Oh, and remember Lilith from Diablo 2? Well, she's returning in the fourth instalment and from the sounds of it, she'll be causing some trouble for us as one of the game's main antagonists. Her return "ushers in an age of darkness of misery," so you better prepare yourselves.

Beyond Good & Evil 2

Platform(s): TBC

Release date: TBC

At long last, Michel Ancel and his team at Ubisoft have confirmed one of the most asked-for, anticipated sequels of our time. Beyond Good and Evil 2 is actually a prequel to Jade and Pey'j's journalistic escapades in the original game, taking on a much grander scale in a cyberpunk, Luc Besson-looking future full of high-tech ships and anthropomorphic animals. The lively crew of space pirates in BG&E2's cinematic reveal trailer are just some of many - you'll be starting from scratch with the hopes of one day reaching their level of professional thievery, visiting (and stealing from) the residents of multiple cities on myriad planets.

The Elder Scrolls 6

Platform(s): TBC

Release date: TBC

After years of prevaricating, party pooping, and a preposterous number of Skyrim re-releases, Bethesda came out at E3 2018 to finally confirm that The Elder Scrolls 6 is officially on the way, even releasing a short but exciting teaser trailer to prove it. That trailer in question doesn't reveal a whole lot, but suggests a number of potential settings for the long awaited sequel, from the long forgotten High Rock to the lost island of Yokuda. Sadly, this RPG is likely to stay in production for quite some time, but the more hopeful adventurers wouldn't be completely mad for expecting The Elder Scrolls 6 to release before the end of the decade. Fingers crossed.

Starfield

Platform(s): TBC

Release date: TBC

Bethesda's first new IP in 25 years, Starfield, is so wrapped up in mystique and profundity right now, that we're not even sure if it'll be releasing on this generation of console hardware. Here's what we do know: it's set an open world RPG set in space, and Bethesda has been working on it for years. Sorry, but that's about it for now, but at least the studio was kind enough to confirm its existence after so many whispers amongst the industry. Given Bethesda's pedigree, Starfield is now one of the most promising titles of the future, and I can't wait to play it, even if it might not launch until we get our hands on next-gen consoles.

Overwatch 2

Platform(s): TBC

Release date: TBC

Blizzard revealed that its cast of heroes would be returning in a new sequel during BlizzCon 2019. Yes, Overwatch 2 is happening, and this time it'll change up the game with more of a focus on the storytelling and lore of the Overwatch universe thanks to the addition of Story Missions. In these missions, players will be pitted against AI foes rather than other players. The sequel also includes Hero Missions, which was described as a "deeply replayable co-op experience" by Overwatch 2's assistant game director Aaron Keller . Set in a variety of locations all over the world, Hero Missions will let players level up heroes and use different elements to modify abilities and power levels. With new characters and lots of additional content, it's already shaping up to be quite an exciting sequel.

Pathfinders: Wrath of the Righteous

Platform(s): TBC

Release date: TBC

Expect the second game set in the Pathfinder universe to lovingly honor the tabletop game upon which it's based, in the way that only developer OwlCat can. After the massive success of 2018's Pathfinder: Kingmaker, the team is bringing us a brand new story set in the beloved universe: enter a part of the world that was captured by demons nearly a hundred years ago, choose from more classes, cast more spells, and enjoy more verticality in the maps. Chris Avellone rejoins Kingmaker’s Creative Director Alexander Mishulin and Lead Writer Alexander Komzolov for the sequel, so expect richly dense characters, fleshed-out dialogue options, and some serious consequences for your in-game choices. Plus, Owlcat has listened to fan feedback, so the game will be about 40 hours shorter than the behemoth that was Kingmaker. We got a chance to preview the game, and we're certain it'll delight Kingmaker and anyone partial to a tabletop-inspired video game world.

Bright Memory: Infinite

Platform(s): PC, Xbox Series X

Release date: TBC

Take the parkour of Mirror's Edge but add a sprinkling of samurais, swords and big ass guns, and you have Bright Memory: Infinite - a fast-action game with touches of FPS, where getting dazzling combos is the ultimate aim. It's the year 2036 and you're in a futuristic city, playing as an agent for the Supernatural Science Research Organization (SRO). You've been sent out to discover what's happening with the strange sky phenomenon that's been happening, which seems to be connected to an archaic mystery and the discovery of two worlds. It's all rather beautiful, but also mysterious.

Scorn

Platform(s): Xbox Series X, PC

Release date: TBC

With an art style heavily influenced by Alien's H.R. Geiger, Scorn is a horror shooter with an obsession with everything boney, fleshy, and internal organ… y. Guns look like they're made from gristle and meaty offcuts, so it's certainly not for the squeamish. Figuring out exactly what's going on here is part of the appeal, or gross charm, of Scorn, as you'll be exploring, fighting and solving puzzles to understand the state of things. Prepare yourself.

Second Extinction

Platform(s): Xbox Series X, PC

Release date: TBC

Probably the closest thing we'll ever get to a new Dino Crisis, Second Extinction pits you and two other players against mutated dinosaurs that have overrun the planet. Somehow it's Jurassic Park but much, much worse and with more guns and blood. It's a PvE set up, as you'd expect, and you'll have a range of weapons, skills and abilities to use against the lizardy horse. Just try and stop yourself from humming the Jurassic Park theme tune as you mow those raptors down.

