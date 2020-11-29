Grab yourself a 2020 model LG 4K TV for under £320 thanks to this Cyber Monday deal

The Cyber Monday TV deals are here and there are some very decent discounts on televisions around the web. If you're in the market for a new cheap-but-actually-good 4K set, then you've come to the right place as this 2020 model LG TV has been discounted by a whopping £160.99, all the way down to £319.00 on Amazon.

What do you need to know about this television? Well, it's a Smart TV, so it comes with a few streaming apps (Netflix, BBC iPlayer, Amazon Prime, YouTube) and Amazon's voice-control centre Alexa built-in. More importantly, the LED screen is 4K Ultra HD and the TV has Bluetooth to connect with any surround-sound system you may have. There are also three HDMI ports, so you can plug in a few consoles.

Now, this TV won't use your new PS5 or Xbox Series X (if you were lucky enough to snag one) to the maximum, but you'll need to spend a lot more money to do that. If you are in the market for a new television with HDMI 2.1 ports, then you should think about LG's top-of-the-range TV, which also happens to be on sale this Cyber Monday. In fact, you can grab the LG CX for £1299.99 on Amazon.

LG 4K Ultra HD TV | £479.99 £319.00 on Amazon

A beautiful TV for an even more beautiful price. If you don't want to spend too big, then this is a great 4K option for next-gen consoles.

