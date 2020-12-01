Get the full Harry Potter hardcover book set for nearly $100 off at Walmart for Cyber Monday

With a new Harry Potter game called Hogwarts Legacy coming next year, now's a great time to pick up the original books, and Walmart's got the whole set on the cheap for Cyber Monday.

Walmart has two different editions in stock. Newcomers may find the cheaper paperback set more appealing, as it gets you all seven books with a nice box for under $60. Diehard fans who are looking to add more editions to their collection (or shrine, we don't judge) may want to go for the hardcover set, which packs seven books with gorgeously illustrated covers into a lovely chest.

Harry Potter hardcover book boxed set | $205.93 $117.98 at Walmart

Dive into one of the most storied fantasy series of the century, or revisit what's likely already one of your favorites. This is a gorgeous version of these books, and for under $120, it's also a surprisingly economical one. View Deal

Harry Potter paperback book boxed set | $100 $57.98 at Walmart

If you care more about stories than swag, this no-frills paperback set will let you experience every ounce of Harry Potter for under $60. This is just about the cheapest way to get ahold of a new set of these books, digital books notwithstanding.View Deal

You can't go wrong with either set, and if you've yet to read these classics, now's a great time to fill that hole in your backlog. While you're at it, why not check out the Cyber Monday gaming deals and see if you can fill out your gaming backlog?