Fortnite Week 11 quests - how to clear all of the Epic Quests in Season 6 Week 11

The Fortnite Week 11 quests have arrived, and some of them are sending us back to basics as we maintain shields, apply bandages, and try out various game modes. These Fortnite quests are also encouraging us to get spending our bars before the season winds down completely, along with a couple of location-based tasks that will test your knowledge around places of interest in Fortnite. However, if you don't know where the ruins of old faction bases are or which is the tallest mountain so you can place a crystal on top of it, we're here to help you out with all the information you need for the Fortnite Week 11 quests.

Fortnite crafting | Fortnite weapon upgrades | Fortnite off-road tires | Fortnite wolves | Fortnite raptors | Fortnite boars | Fortnite chickens | Fortnite investigate an anomaly | Fortnite Joneses | Fortnite safes | Fortnite Guardian Towers | Fortnite Foreshadowing quests | Fortnite damaged telescopes | Fortnite downed black helicopter | Fortnite CB radios

Fortnite Week 11 quests Season 6

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Stage 1 of 3: Maintain full shields for 1 minute (1)

Stage 2 of 3: Use bandages (3)

Stage 3 of 3: Play different game modes (3)





Stage 1 of 3: Spend gold bars with Deadfire (1)

Stage 2 of 3: Eliminate an opponent at a distance greater than 25 meters (1)

Stage 3 of 3: Place a spirit crystal at the tallest mountain (1)





Visit GHOST and SHADOW ruins (3)

If you have questions about how to complete any of these assignments, then we're here to guide you through all of the Fortnite Week 11 quests in Season 6:

Maintain full shields for 1 minute

The easiest way to clear this is to get your shields up to 100 with shield potions, Slurp, or other consumables, then find somewhere to hide out of sight until the minute is up. Note that you don't need 100 health to complete this quest.

Use bandages

Likewise, it should be relatively simple to find some bandages and use three of them to recover your health, especially as they come in stacks of five. If your health is above 75 then you can always inflict some fall damage on yourself (drop from a height of four storeys or more) to allow the bandages to be used.

Play different game modes

There are plenty of different game modes to select from the menu, and you can set your matchmaking preference to Don't Fill if you'd rather not be placed with randoms in team modes.

Spend gold bars with Deadfire

Deadfire is one of the Fortnite characters, and you'll find them at the Sheriff's Office to the northwest of Lazy Lake, so head on over and spend some Fortnite gold bars on their services.

Eliminate an opponent at a distance greater than 25 meters

This is best tackled in Team Rumble, where you'll find plenty of opponents to target at a distance. Weapons such as assault rifles and bows are best for this, pistols and SMGs could work too but don't bother with shotguns as they don't have the range for the required damage.

Place a spirit crystal at the tallest mountain

To place the Fortnite spirit crystal at the tallest mountain, you need to head up to the top of Mount Kay in the southeast corner of the map then interact with the prompt you'll find there.

Visit GHOST and SHADOW ruins

The Fortnite GHOST and SHADOW ruins are remnants of previous bases used by that faction, and we've got all three of their locations in our separate guide.

Fortnite patch notes | Fortnite tips | Fortnite Creative codes | Fortnite 2FA | How to enable cross platform Fortnite matches | How to level up fast in Fortnite | How to get free Fortnite V-Bucks | Fortnite Starter Pack | Fortnite map | Fortnite new weapons | Fortnite Season 7