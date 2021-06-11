Fortnite Week 1 quests - how to beat all of the Epic Quests in Season 7 Week 1

The Fortnite Week 1 quests have arrived to mark the start of another new season, so as expected a lot of them involve new or returning items for Fortnite Season 7 to help us get to grips with the latest changes. Several tasks involve new guns to deal damage or eliminate opponents, plus there are Fortnite quests to highlight a new way of interacting with characters, and rediscover upgrade benches and vending machines as they return from the depths of the vaults.

The Fortnite Week 1 legendary quests have also changed, offering a separate list of time-limited assignments rather than just one challenge with five tiers of rewards. Bunker Jonesy is in charge of these, so prepare to indulge in more of his conspiracies about what's really going on in Fortnite. If you're ready to try out some of the new additions to the island, the we're here to guide you through all of the Fortnite Week 1 quests.

Fortnite Week 1 quests Season 7

(Image credit: Epic Games)



Stage 1 of 4: Collect different weapon types (5)

Stage 2 of 4: Search chests at Steamy Stacks or Craggy Cliffs (7)

Stage 3 of 4: Deal damage with the Pulse Rifle (500)

(1)





Stage 1 of 3: Accept a quest from a payphone (1)

Stage 2 of 3: Upgrade weapons at upgrade benches (3)

Stage 3 of 3: Buy a shield potion from a Mending Machine (1)

For more details on how to tick off all of these assignments, here's a closer look at each of the Fortnite Week 1 quests in Season 7:

Collect different weapon types

There are plenty of different weapon types available, including pistols, assault rifles, shotguns, submachine guns, snipers, explosives, and more, so if you grab any weapons you see it shouldn't take long to collect five types.

Search chests at Steamy Stacks or Craggy Cliffs

You'll find lots of chests at either location in the northeast corner of the island, so searching seven of them can easily be done in one visit.

Deal damage with the Pulse Rifle

The Pulse Rifle is one of the Fortnite new weapons, which you may find in chests or as loot but is more likely to appear at one of the IO bases such as Corny Complex or the various Dish landmarks. Team Rumble matches are the best for racking up damage once you've found the rifle.

Elimination with the Rail Gun

The Rail Gun is another new weapon that can also be found at IO bases, and if you charge it up before releasing your shot you'll deal maximum damage towards an elimination.

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Accept a quest from a payphone

Fortnite payphones have now appeared at bus stops on the streets, and all you need to do is interact with one of them then accept a quest – you don't even need to complete it.

Upgrade weapons at upgrade benches

Fortnite weapon upgrade benches are back in the game again, and are now the only way to improve your guns. You'll need to spend at least 200 Fortnite gold bars per upgrade, so if you're strapped for cash then try to find grey common weapons to put through for the minimum cost.

Buy a shield potion from a Mending Machine

Fortnite vending machines have also returned after a long absence, and it's the Mending Machine variant you need for this quest. All of them can be found near Fortnite gas pumps, so if you see a fuel station then there'll be a Mending Machine nearby.

Fortnite Week 1 legendary quests Season 7

(Image credit: Epic Games)



Stage 1 of 5: Converse with Sunny, Abstrakt, Dreamflower, Riot, or Bushranger (3)

Stage 2 of 5: Collect Stone from The Aftermath (100)

Stage 3 of 5: Collect different IO tech weapons (3)

Stage 4 of 5: Interact with Bunker Jonesy's conspiracy board (1)

Stage 5 of 5: Place rubber ducks in Retail Row, Pleasant Park, and Believer Beach (3)

You only have until Wednesday June 16 to complete these Fortnite Week 1 legendary quests, so don't leave it too late. If you need any further information then we're here to help:

Converse with Sunny, Abstrakt, Dreamflower, Riot, or Bushranger

These are all Fortnite characters, and you need to interact with three of them in total – we've got all of their locations in our separate guide.

Collect Stone from The Aftermath

The Aftermath is a new landmark at the center of the updated Fortnite map, and there's lots of stone around the water for you to harvest.

Collect different IO tech weapons

Fortnite tech weapons can most easily be found at IO bases such as Corny Complex and the Dish landmarks, especially if you search the long supply chests in those locations.

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Interact with Bunker Jonesy's conspiracy board

If you head to the Lumber Lodge landmark, which is a small shack south of Apres Ski and southwest from Misty Meadows, you'll find Bunker Jonesy's conspiracy board inside.

Place rubber ducks in Retail Row, Pleasant Park, and Believer Beach

Finally, interact with the outlines of rubber ducks at the basketball court in south Retail Row, the gas station in east Pleasant Park, and by the pool on the east beach of Believer Beach.

