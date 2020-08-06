How to drive a car from Retail Row to Pleasant Park in less than four minutes in Fortnite

New vehicles have only just been added to the game but already they're getting their own assignments, and for this one you need to complete a Fortnite drive from Retail Row to Pleasant Park in less than four minutes. This is quite a distance to travel as part of the Fortnite Week 8 challenges, spanning almost the entire diagonal width of the island, and that doesn't give you a huge amount of time to make the journey. If you're ready to take on this road trip in Fortnite then we're here to help, so read on and we'll explain the best way for you to drive a car from Retail Row to Pleasant Park in less than four minutes in Fortnite.

Fortnite drive from Retail Row to Pleasant Park route

(Image credit: Epic Games)

On the map above we've marked the quickest route on roads for a Fortnite drive from Retail Row to Pleasant Park in less than four minutes. Naturally you can head off-road to cut corners or take shortcuts, though you're much more likely to damage your vehicle or get it stuck somewhere if you do. This route takes in a number of bridges, and Fortnite cars aren't too fond of going through water, so do be wary if you decide to stray from the marked path.

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Get started by jumping inside a vehicle at Retail Row – you'll know things have successfully begun if a "Challenge Event" banner appears on screen accompanied by a countdown timer, then you just need to drive a car from Retail Row to Pleasant Park in less than four minutes in Fortnite. Depending on how much fuel your vehicle starts with you might not need to collect any more on the way, however if you do get low then we've circled two gas stations along the route where you can refuel. Keep your speed up and you should make it to Pleasant Park with a reasonable amount of time to spare, so don't stress too much about taking shortcuts and instead focus on following the road. Drive safe!

