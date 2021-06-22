Fortnite Cosmic Summer quests - what are the Fortnite Cosmic Summer Celebration rewards

The sun is shining and the Fortnite Cosmic Summer quests are here to put us in the party mood – or at least try and distract us from the aliens looming overhead who've started abducting players up to the Fortnite Mothership so they can experiment with them. These quests are also designed to get us playing various community creation LTMs, and there are plenty of Fortnite Cosmic Summer Celebration rewards available for sampling the selected custom game modes that the incredibly talented Fortnite community have produced.

The initial Fortnite Cosmic Summer quests are live now, with the remaining assignments due to go live in stages over the next week or so to coincide with the LTMs becoming available. As well as individual Fortnite Cosmic Summer Celebration rewards for beating each task, there are also some cumulative award items available to unlock, so if you want to know what all the challenges are and the prizes you'll receive once they've been cleared then read on for the complete lowdown on the Fortnite Cosmic Summer quests.

Fortnite Cosmic Summer Quests

Complete Cosmic Summer Quests (2)

Complete Cosmic Summer Quests (6)

Complete Cosmic Summer Quests (12)



Deal damage to players in Bio's Zone Wars Trio (1,000)

Get headshot eliminations in Bio's Zone Wars Trio (10)

Gain Health or Apply Shields in Bio's Zone Wars Trio (500)

Assist teammates with eliminations in Bio's Zone Wars Trio (50)



Unlocks on June 25:

Spend coins to buy items at the vending machine in Pro 100 (10)

Deal damage to players with a rocket launcher in Pro 100 (1,000)

Revive teammates in Pro 100 (20)



Unlocks on June 28:

Travel 5,000 meters in X-4 Stormwings in Freaky Flights (5,000)

Spend coins to buy items at the vending machine in Freaky Flights (50)

Eliminate players while in a X-4 Stormwing in Freaky Flights (25)



Unlocks on July 1

Build structures in The Pit (500)

Destroy structure in The Pit (500)

Eliminate players with 5 different types of weapons in a single The Pit match (5)

Get headshots in The Pit (50)

As you may be able to tell from the descriptions above, these Fortnite Cosmic Summer quests are all based on different Community Creation LTMs, which means you'll need to go into the change mode menu then select the relevant LTM from the bottom of the screen. Initially you'll just see Bio's Zone Wars Trio there, but as the remaining Fortnite Cosmic Summer quests unlock over the coming days we'll also get access to Pro 100, Freaky Flights, and The Pit. Make sure you're bearing the above quests in mind when you play each mode, to help you reach your targets quicker.

Fortnite Cosmic Summer Celebration Rewards

There are a total of 17 different Fortnite Cosmic Summer Celebration rewards you can add to your locker by completing various quests during this event, although some of them are different styles for the same Brain Freeze back bling or Cloud Llama Board glider. The full list of rewards for completing the Fortnite Cosmic Summer quests are as follows:

Complete Cosmic Summer Quests (2) - Believer Beach loading screen

Complete Cosmic Summer Quests (6) - Icy Pop wrap

Complete Cosmic Summer Quests (12) - Lil' Treat emote





Deal damage to players in Bio's Zone Wars Trio (1,000) - Brain Freeze back bling (Slurpberry)

Get headshot eliminations in Bio's Zone Wars Trio (10) - Sun banner icon

Gain Health or Apply Shields in Bio's Zone Wars Trio (500) - Firecracker Freefall glider

Assist teammates with eliminations in Bio's Zone Wars Trio (50) - Cloud Llama Board glider (Cloud Coral Board)





Spend coins to buy items at the vending machine in Pro 100 (10) - Brain Freeze back bling (Slimeberry)

Deal damage to players with a rocket launcher in Pro 100 (1,000) - Beach Blast music

Revive teammates in Pro 100 (20) - Cloud Llama Board glider (Cloudy Cat Board)





Travel 5,000 meters in X-4 Stormwings in Freaky Flights (5,000) - Brain Freeze back bling (Orangeberry)

Spend coins to buy items at the vending machine in Freaky Flights (50) - KA-BANG! wrap

Eliminate players while in a X-4 Stormwing in Freaky Flights (25) - Cloud Llama Board glider (Cloud Crew Board)





Build structures in The Pit (500) - Brain Freeze back bling (Whirlberry)

Destroy structure in The Pit (500) - Stellar Sipper emote

Eliminate players with 5 different types of weapons in a single The Pit match (5) - Marshmallets harvesting tool

Get headshots in The Pit (50) - Cloud Llama Board glider (Golden Wave)

Probably the most exciting of these Fortnite Cosmic Summer Celebration rewards is the Lil' Treat emote, which from the opening video appears to be a traversal emote where you ride around in a miniature ice cream van! If you want to get your hands on that one then you'll need to complete at least 12 of the 14 LTM-based Fortnite Cosmic Summer quests, and don't leave it too long as you only have until Tuesday July 6 to tick them all off.

