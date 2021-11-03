FIFA 22 Prime Gaming Pack 1 delivers free Ultimate Team cards

FIFA 22 Prime Gaming is the new name for the season-long promo that some still call FIFA 22 Twitch Prime. In fact the latter title was phased out last year, but the end result is still the same: free FIFA 22 Ultimate Team cards, simply for being an Amazon Prime member. How can you get it, and what rewards are available in each pack opening? We have full details below, in your FIFA 22 Prime Gaming guide.

How do I claim my free FIFA 22 Prime Gaming Pack?

(Image credit: Amazon)

1. Head to the Prime Gaming homepage. If you’re already an Amazon Prime member, you need the little ‘Sign In’ box in the top right-hand corner of the screen. Click on it, then enter the email address and password you usually use to access your Amazon account. If you aren’t already signed up to Amazon Prime, hit the big blue ‘Try Prime’ button in the middle of the screen, and fill out the necessary details.

2. You’re now in the Prime Gaming hub. Scroll down until you see a rectangular box named ‘FIFA 22 Prime Gaming Pack 1’. Hit the little blue button inside the box to claim. Note that the pack expires on Monday, November 22. We’ll update this guide in early December with details of FIFA 22 Prime Gaming Pack 2.

3. The next page you encounter is the main FIFA 22 loot page. This shows any packs you’re currently eligible to claim – at this point of the season, it’s only FIFA 22 Prime Gaming Pack 1. Hover over that pack and click the blue ‘Claim Now’ button. You’re now presented with details of what’s inside: seven rare gold players, two player picks, 12 rare consumables, and a rare goal loan item. There’s also a mention of the FIFA 22 Rulebreakers campaign, but note that you’re not guaranteed a Rulebreakers player in this pack.

4. The penultimate step is to link your game account. Click the blue ‘Go to Electronic Arts’ button in order to trigger this process. On the next screen, click the yellow ‘Allow’ button to sign into your EA account. Once that’s done, you should receive a confirmation message: “Way to go. There's nothing left for you to do except boot up a game and do what you do best.”

5. After being redirected back to Prime Gaming, hit the blue Complete Claim button to nab your goodies. All that’s left is to open your new pack. This can’t be done via the Prime Gaming hub – instead it’ll be waiting next time you sign into FIFA 22, either on console/PC or using the FIFA 22 Web App.

What FIFA 22 Prime Gaming Pack rewards are there?

(Image credit: EA)

Throughout the coming season I’ll list all my monthly pack rewards here. As mentioned above, FIFA 22 Prime Gaming Pack 1 delivered seven rare gold players, two player picks, 12 rare consumables, and a rare goal loan item. Here’s what I unearthed:

5-match loan: Kylian Mbappe (ST, 91)

Player pick 1: Harry Maguire (CB, 84)

Player pick 2: Antoine Griezmann (ST, 85)

Felipe (CB, 84)

Raul Jimenez (ST, 83)

Duvan Zapata (ST, 83)

Dominik Livakovic (GK, 82)

Jose Morales (ST, 81)

Nelson Semedo (RWB, 80)

Thomas Strakosha (GK, 80)

12 x rare consumables

Is there a catch regarding the FIFA 22 Prime Gaming Pack?

(Image credit: EA Sports)

Only that, if you’re not a subscriber Prime is free for the first 30 days, but then goes up to £7.99 per month. So if you’re only signing up for a quick spin of the Prime roulette wheel then be sure to cancel well before that 30-day trial ends.

Do any other EA games offer Prime rewards?

(Image credit: EA)

Yep. Similar monthly goodies are on offer in EA’s American football sim – head to our Madden 22 Prime Gaming guide for specifics. Apex Legends, UFC 4, Star Wars Squadrons and Rocket Arena have also offered Prime Gaming rewards in the past, and other publishers are equally keen. As I write this, Epic Games is offering Rise Of The Tomb Raider completely free to anyone with a Prime account and a PC.