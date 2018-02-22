Daily NewsRadar: Sonic the movie star, Warhammer, the chance to win a Nintendo Switch and more

Another day, another onslaught of news from the world of entertainment. Luckily we're here to help shield you from the madness, and make sure only the important stuff gets through.

Sonic the Hedgehog movie will be released in 2019

Mark your diaries for November 15, 2019 , the day we get a (partially) live-action Sonic the Hedgehog movie. Newbie director Jeff Fowler is leading the project - his previous work includes a short movie called Gopher Broke and animation research and development on Where The Wild Things Are. Considering the Sonic movie will be a mix of CGI and live-action, that experience is pretty promising. And the Oscar for best movie starring a blue hedgehog goes to...

Warhammer's Adeptus Mechanicus get their own game

Bulwark Studios just revealed its new title, Warhammer 40,000: Mechanicus. It focuses on the Adeptus Mechanicus, a technology-obsessed army with access to automata, walkers and arcane weaponry. You can check out the Steam page for the new strategy game now, and it should be released later this year.

Konami has zero time for your Metal Gear Survive love story

None of us actually read the end-user license agreements for games, but maybe we should start. One Metal Gear Survive player noted that the game specifically forbids "causing a relationship."

You cannot start a relationship or campaign in Metal Gear Survive, according to the EULA. pic.twitter.com/jL1OKs5htaFebruary 20, 2018

PlayStation takes on Facebook

PlayStation has launched My PlayStation, which is a social network that's less about baby pictures, memes, and relatives we disagree with on political issues and more about your gaming life. It works right now and means you can send messages, manage friend lists, and check out trophy collections. PlayStation says it will add more features in the future. "Our goal is to bring you a compelling social experience even when you’re away from your console."

Win a Nintendo Switch with Layers of Fear: Legacy

Want to carry terror with you wherever you go? Nintendo Switch and Layers of Fear have just what you need! For your chance to win click this link and fill in your email address (one entry per person, and it’s only open to the US and the UK). The opens at 12:00pm EST / 5:00pm GMT on February 21 and closes at 7:01pm EST on February 25 / 12:01am GMT on February 26. Click here for the full terms and conditions.

