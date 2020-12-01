Check out the best Walmart Cyber Monday deals going right now

With all the discounts flying around right now it can be hard to see what's there. So this collection of the best Walmart Cyber Monday deals will at least let you see what's on offer there quickly and easily. There's everything from $500 off a great gaming laptop, or $275 of a desktop option, to some cool retro tabletop arcade machines, some games, spare controllers, and plenty more.

The Cyber Monday gaming deals are almost done with only a few hours to go so don't waste anymore time reading the intro, see what bargains you can find from the full sale at Walmart.

The best Walmart Cyber Monday deals

SkyTech Blaze Gaming Desktop | Intel I5 | NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 | 500G SSD | 8GB DDR4 | Windows 10 Home | $1,124.99 $749.99

If you're in the market for a mid range PC then you can get $375 off this SkyTech tower. View Deal

Pac-Man 40th Anniversary CounterCade | 4 Games in 1 | $149.99 $129.96

This cool little tabletop arcade machine doesn't only play Pac-Man, but also Pac & Pal, Galaga, and Dig Dug. View Deal

Space Invaders Counter Arcade Machine | $199.99 $99.96

There's $100 off this mini arcade cabanet of the classic Space Invaders game which is pretty good deal. View Deal

Harry Potter Hard Cover Boxed Set: Books #1-7 | $205.93 $117.98

Any Harry Potter fan is going to love this full set of books in a Travel Trunk storage case. And nearly $100 dollars off is a great price too. View Deal

Microsoft Xbox One Wireless Controller | Night Ops Camo Special Edition | $59.88 $39.00

If you need a new Xbox controller you could do worse than saving $20 on this sweet camo design.View Deal

Omen by HP 15 Gaming Laptop | Intel Core i7 | NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 Ti 6GB | 8GB RAM | 1 TB HDD/256 GB SSD | Mouse and Headset | $1,299.00 $799.00

There's $500 off this impressive gaming laptop that also comes with an OMEN 400 Mouse and OMEN 800 Headset. All you need now are the games. View Deal

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order | PS4 | $59.99 $30.00

If you still haven't tried your hand at living the life of a Jedi after Order 66, then this is the price you're looking for.View Deal

The Last of Us Part 2 | PS4 | $59.99 $29.99

It's one of the games of the year, and a game of a generation, so if you still haven't played it you haven't got an opinion. Check it out for $30 and see what all the fuss is about. View Deal

PlayStation Plus 12 month Subscription | $59.99 $44.96

If you need to top up your PS Plus membership then you can grab this 12-month sub for $15 off. View Deal

More Walmart Cyber Monday deals

If you want to keep up with everything currently out there in deal land then check out See everything we've found with our big list of Cyber Monday deals everything we've found in our big list of Cyber Monday deals.