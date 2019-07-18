Apex Legends Bangalore character guide: How to be the best professional soldier in the arena

If you're looking for a solid start then Apex Legends Bangalore is grounded, well balanced choice for Apex Legends. She's the most trad shooter character with smoke bombs to buy you some cover when anyone attacks and with ability to call in an artillery strike that can ruin an enemy teams day. Read up on how best to use Apex Legends Bangalore in battle, and check out our overview of all the best Apex Legends characters if you're after other options.

Apex Legends Bangalore abilities & ultimate explained

Bangalore's abilities are pretty simple, all things considered. Her passive ability, Double Time, allows her to sprint 30% faster if she gets shot at while sprinting which means you can dip and dodge bullets like Neo. The speed boost used to be 40% faster, but it was slightly reduced because Bangalore was almost becoming Sonic the Hedgehog.

Her tactical ability is a Smoke Launcher. It can fire two "high velocity smoke canisters" at a time, and each one explodes into three smaller smoke grenades that deal a small amount of damage to enemies when they explode. You probably won't get any kills with the Smoke Launcher, but it can serve to seriously disorientate any enemies.

Rolling Thunder is the Bangalore ultimate, and it's essentially a slightly worse version of Gibraltar's Defensive Bombardment. Whereas Gibraltar's ultimate explodes on impact so enemies don't have much time to escape, Rolling Thunder brings missiles crashing down which lodge in the ground for a short time before exploding, and this means enemies can escape the blast zone. Rolling Thunder does cover a larger surface area but unless your goal is to push enemies back rather than actually kill them, Rolling Thunder simply isn't as strong.

How to play Bangalore in Apex Legends - Tips & tricks

Fire smokes a lot - Whether you're trying to retreat and revive a teammate or advance on some enemies holed up in a building, fire your Smoke Launcher. The smoke actually covers a serious amount of ground, unlike smoke grenades in other games. You can blanket an entire area, and if you have the right team composition, your teammates can even see through the smoke...

Whether you're trying to retreat and revive a teammate or advance on some enemies holed up in a building, fire your Smoke Launcher. The smoke actually covers a serious amount of ground, unlike smoke grenades in other games. You can blanket an entire area, and if you have the right team composition, your teammates can even see through the smoke... Team up with Bloodhound & Caustic - Neither are considered the strongest Legends in the game, but Bloodhound and Caustic both work very well with Bangalore. If you lay down some smokes and shroud enemies in it, causing them to be confused, Bloodhound can then pop their ultimate and see all of the enemies inside the smoke due to the red outline. Caustic can also do something similar if he throws his Nox Gas Grenade into the smoke, or if any enemies set off Gas Traps inside it.

Neither are considered the strongest Legends in the game, but Bloodhound and Caustic both work very well with Bangalore. If you lay down some smokes and shroud enemies in it, causing them to be confused, Bloodhound can then pop their ultimate and see all of the enemies inside the smoke due to the red outline. Caustic can also do something similar if he throws his Nox Gas Grenade into the smoke, or if any enemies set off Gas Traps inside it. Call in Rolling Thunder as a defensive measure - Rather than using Rolling Thunder to attack a group fighting in the open, save it for when you're in a tight spot. For example, if you're pinned down in a building and enemies are trying to flush you out, throw Rolling Thunder out of a window and the enemies will have two options; retreat to escape the missiles, or advance even closer into your building where you'll be waiting for them.

How does the Bangalore hitbox compare to other Legends?

Bangalore is one character who hasn't had much controversy surrounding her hitbox, because it's right in the middle of the park alongside Mirage at just 33% larger than Wraith, the smallest Legend. This matches her slim but tall frame, and since she can run 30% faster with Double Time, she isn't always an easy target.

Apex Legends Bangalore voice actress - Erica Luttrell

The woman behind the microphone for Bangalore is Erica Luttrell, a Canadian American actress who has starred in a number of high profile shows and video games before. She played Emily Kaldwin in Dishonored 2; Darla, Fahrenheit, and Kendra in Fallout 4; and Barbara Ann Minerva/Cheetah in Injustice 2 and Lego DC Super-Villains. In TV, she's featured in two episodes of Westworld, she's the current voice of Erica Wang in The Epic Tales Of Captain Underpants, and more.

While there's no Captain Underpants Legend in Apex Legends yet, these Bangalore tips and tricks should allow you to destroy the competition and become an Apex Champion.

Apex Legends review | How to download Apex Legends | Apex Legends Map guide| Apex Legends tips | Apex Legends Finishers| Best Apex Legends weapons | Apex Legends high level loot guide| Apex Legends Heirlooms Guide | Apex Legends crafting metal guide | Apex Legends Loot Tick locations | Apex Legends Nessy guide | Apex Legends cross-play