These are the only two headphone deals that matter this Cyber Monday

For Cyber Monday, two popular headphones from big name brands are on sale for their lowest prices yet. The Sony WH1000XM4/B noise-cancelling wireless over-ear headphones are great for audiophiles looking to be utterly absorbed by their music, while the Powerbeats Pro wireless earphones are ideal workout/exercise headphones, but both headphone sets are some of the best we've seen over the savings season.

Two very different headphones with two very different purposes, these Cyber Monday headphone deals are both incredibly compelling. The Sony noise-cancelling headphones benefit from industry-leading noise-cancelling tech and audio quality, making them invaluable for long, noisy commutes and any time you need to drown out the world with the sounds of your favorite music or podcast.

The Powerbeats Pro wireless earphones, on the other hand, are compact, lightweight, and water-resistant, which is exactly what you want when you're jogging, hiking, or working out at home. These little buds are powered by the Apple H1 chip for easy, stable iOS connection. They're good for 9 hours of battery life, so unless you're thinking of applying to be the next Avenger, that should be more than enough.

Cyber Monday Headphone deals

Sony WH1000XM4/B Bluetooth Noise Cancellation Wireless Over-Ear Headphones| $349.99 $278 at Amazon (save $71.99)

Everyone needs some quiet time now and again, and it doesn't get much quieter than these noise-canceling headphones from Sony. Let your music transport you with these wireless, over-ear headphones' industry-leading audio quality, and save a bundle with this deal that puts them at their lowest price ever.View Deal

Powerbeats Pro Totally Wireless Earphones | $249.95 $159.95 at Amazon

Tired of wires and sub-par sound quality getting in the way of your workouts? Upgrading to premium wireless headphones can cost a pretty penny, but not on Cyber Monday! Get the Powerbeats Pro wireless earphones at their lowest price ever for a limited time.View Deal

While the Sony headphones would work with most PC setups, check out our list of the best Cyber Monday gaming headset deals for something more specifically geared for gaming. Also be sure to check out our general hub for the best Cyber Monday gaming deals and treat yourself with a little something to keep you busy during the holidays.