These are the cheapest gaming PC deals actually worth buying this Cyber Monday

The best cheap Cyber Monday gaming PC deals may not feature the best graphics cards for gaming, but you're still able to game confidently at budget prices if you play your cards right. We've hand-picked a few affordable rigs that don't skimp on the power potential, as all of these machines are more than capable of running the latest games with decent frame rates with only a couple of considerations made to the overall visual fidelity.

In terms of the best cheap Cyber Monday gaming PC deals, we were surprised to see such affordable machines running such recent processors, as is the case with the Alienware Aurora R10 Ryzen. This build features the AMD Ryzen 5 5600 and an RX 5300 for only $899.99 (down from $1,130), saving you $230. It's one of the cheapest configurations of the Aurora line that we've ever come across and will net you a system that's capable of greater performance than the GTX 1650 when overclocked. You can expect an average FPS of between 60 and 90 in titles such as PUBG and Call of Duty: Warzone.

If you want to go even cheaper, however, then the HP Pavilion gaming desktop is only $744.99 at Walmart right now. You're getting the AMD Ryzen 5600G CPU and the RX 5500 for this price, the costs of the two components alone already being higher than the system. We were taken aback to see such consistent performance out of a budget GPU, which could hit 100 FPS in GTA V maxed out in 1080p, and consistently play at 60 FPS in Cyberpunk 2077 with the right settings tweaked between low and medium.

Below you'll find the full round-up of cheap gaming PCs worth investing in this Cyber Monday, though if you're interested in portable power instead, then we recommend checking out the Cyber Monday gaming laptop deals for the latest offers on the best gaming laptops on the market right now.

HP Pavilion (2021) | $744.99 at Walmart HP Pavilion (2021) | $744.99 at Walmart

While it might not be a deal per se, this HP Pavilion features the RX 5500, which itself costs around half the price of the entire system. The GPU is capable of hitting and staying at 60 FPS in games such as Metro: Exodus, Red Dead Redemption 2, and Horizon Zero Dawn at medium to high settings in 1080p. Features: AMD Ryzen 5 5600G, RX 5500, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD



Alienware Aurora R10 | $1,130 Alienware Aurora R10 | $1,130 $899.99 at Dell

Save $230 - This deal isn't likely to last long under $900, given the hardware involved. You can expect to hit above 60 FPS in demanding games in Full HD with this GPU, too. Despite only featuring 3GB VRAM, it's GDDR6 memory, so the bandwidth allows for improved performance over older GDDR5 models of a similar allowance. Features: AMD Ryzen 5 5600X, RX 5300, 8GB RAM, 512GB NVMe SSD



Lenovo Legion Tower 5i | $1,000 Lenovo Legion Tower 5i | $1,000 $899.99 at Best Buy

Save $100 - Having a full $100 knocked off the asking price makes the Tower 5i a very competitive proposal at a time where GTX 1660 Super machines are selling for above the $1,000 mark. The video card's capable of running even the most demanding games at 60 FPS or above. Features: Intel Core i5-11400, GTX 1660 Super, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD + 1TB SSD



