Snag the SteelSeries Arctis 3 for just $34 and you'll no longer complain about not hearing enemy footsteps

This is a pretty dang good Cyber Monday gaming headset deal: the SteelSeries Arctis 3 is more than 50% off at Amazon. Yup, you can snag a high quality gaming headset for half price at Amazon right now - it's just $33.99, which is an absolute steal considering it's usually $70.

We've only ever seen the Steel Series Arctis 3 on sale for around $45 prior to these Cyber Monday gaming headset deals. In late 2020 when the headset debuted, it would have run you closer $100. It also works with every platform thanks to its 3.5mm connector. Yup, it'll work with PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X, and is especially good for Xbox and Windows products thanks to its Windows Sonic spatial audio. It's also comfortable and offers great audio, so this is a Cyber Monday gaming headset deal you shouldn't scoff at.

That's why we've got all the info you need on the SteelSeries Arctis 3 deal below, and we threw in some other Cyber Monday gaming headset deals to help make the savings even sweeter.

$69.99 SteelSeries Arctis 3 | $69.99 $33.99 at Amazon

Save $36 - The lowest we've seen the SteelSeries Arctis 3 yet, as it's recently only been available for $70 and was originally closer to $100. A solid wired headset you can use with multiple platforms that feels and sounds great.



More of today's best Cyber Monday headset deals

If it's a VR headset you're after, you'll find more savings down below with our Cyber Monday Oculus Quest deals.

More of today's best Cyber Monday deals

Check out our Black Friday Xbox headset deals while you're at it.