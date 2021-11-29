Save up to $120 on Sennheiser headsets in these stellar Cyber Monday deals

The Cyber Monday gaming headset deals are underway, and we're seeing some fantastic price drops on some Sennheiser gaming headsets right now. The GPS 670 wireless Bluetooth headset has been hit with a sizeable discount $120 off of the price tag, taking it down to just $199 at Amazon (was $319).

While we've seen this particular headset dip in price slightly in the past, this is by far a record low price for a pair of Sennheiser 670 over-ears. As one of the best savings we've seen so far for the EPOS gaming brand, now's the perfect opportunity to pick it up and save while the offer lasts during the Cyber Monday gaming headset deals.

And the discounts don't stop there when it comes to Sennheiser headsets. There's also a fantastic $70 to be made on the GSP 370 series wireless headset, which is among our picks of the best PS4 headset you can buy right now. With a more affordable price, you can get it for just $129 down from $199.95 at Amazon.

As great headsets for PC and PS4, these Cyber Monday gaming headset deals below present you with the chance to upgrade your gaming set-up. And if you're on the lookout for more notable discounts, be sure to head on over to our round up of the best Cyber Monday PS5 headset deals and best Cyber Monday gaming deals going on at the moment.

EPOS Sennheiser GSP 670 | $319 EPOS Sennheiser GSP 670 | $319 $199 at Amazon

$120 - In our Sennheiser GSP 670 review, we praised this series for its high quality sound with detailed range, with an excellent mic to top it off. And thanks to this very noteworthy offer, you can get this high-end headset for a record low price.

| $199.95 EPOS Sennheiser GSP 370 | $199.95 $129 at Amazon

Save $70 - We consider the GSP 370 series to be among the very best PS4 headsets you can get right now. And as we noted in our glowing Sennheiser GSP 370 review, it boasts fantastic battery life and offers up a very reliable wireless experience with quality sound performance.

