Cyberpunk 2077 pre-order guide

Its arrival in early 2020 still seems like an agonizingly long way away, but in reality Cyberpunk is only a few short months from our consoles and PCs. While you're probably going to be able to get the regular game on Day One (probably) it pays to plan ahead, and so we've prepared this guide on how to pre-order Cyberpunk 2077 before its April 16 2020 release date.

It has been long in the making but we can't wait to explore the Blade Runner-esque world of Night City. There's going to be so much to find and do as we make our own unique journeys through the game. If you need to swot up on what's come before now, make sure you check out the latest details on Cyberpunk 2077 here and catch the newest gameplay footage from this summer - a whole 14 minutes of glorious video game action.

The game will easily be a day one purchase so what better way to ensure you get it as soon as possible by pre-ordering the right copy of Cyberpunk 2077 for you. There's only two editions but read on and you'll see why they are both excellent value and so tempting - and why some of the GamesRadar+ team are preparing to pull the trigger themselves. Below, you'll find some advice on how to pre-order Cyberpunk 2077 and what each individual edition will offer.

Get the best Cyberpunk 2077 pre-order deals

The usual gang of retailers have live links to both versions of Cyberpunk 2077 that are available for pre-order - whatever the stock level. The latter part is important as the beefy Collector's Edition appeared to sell out in days if not sooner, of being announced. However, those retailers have maintained those pages as live but with placeholders so we're hopeful that they might know more than we do about it coming back into stock...

There's also a difference between the US and UK about what edition comes with exactly what extras. Some sellers have thrown in some extra goodies and the prices of the Standard Edition seem to vary wildly so make sure you interrogate the price and what they include below, and on the retailers' website when you get there.

Cyberpunk 2077 pre-orders - Collector's Edition

This is big in every sense. Big on content, big on statement and big in price (unfortunately). Coming in at $250, this is the largest, and probably best, way to celebrate one of the biggest games of recent years. As a first public service announcement, however, we must tell you that stock on this is low, if not, currently non existent. However, it's not all total despair as retailers aren't just saying 'no stock': there's different signs such as 'currently unavailable' or 'coming soon' down as placeholders instead so this could (should?) mean that there might be some more stock of this Collector's Edition being released sometime ahead of April's release date. As a result, the links below will continue to be useful, so keep checking back.

In terms of what you get for all that dough, it's quite a lot. And quite a lot of greatness too. In terms of physical goodies, you'll get a Collector’s Edition box, the physical case with the game discs and the co steel book, a 10" / 25cm statue of V, the hardcover art book, a set of metal pins, a Quadra V-tech metal keychain, an annotated copy of A Visitor’s Guide to Night City sealed in an NCPD Evidence Bag, some embroidered patches, a World Compendium detailing the game’s setting and lore, some postcards from Night City, a map of Night City and a sticker bomb set. See? I told you it was a lot. That's not to mention the digital goodies you get which are the game's soundtrack, and art booklet, a Cyberpunk 2020 sourcebook and some lovely wallpapers for your desktop and mobile. It really is quite a lot and so we're hoping that some more stock will be released sometime between now and April - these are nailed in to sell out. Be vigilant and keep checking back here!

US Cyberpunk 2077 Collector's Edition pre-order links

In the UK, the Collector's Edition is an exclusive only to be purchased at GAME. The high street retailer has managed to bagsy this one, but stock levels look good (we don't think they've ever said it's unavailable) and so you can still get it here.

UK Cyberpunk 2077 Collector's Edition pre-order links

Cyberpunk 2077 pre-orders - Standard Edition

This is standard by name only, as pre-ordering it actually bags you a host of extra goodies still. Whats more this is the edition that has retained stock brilliantly so far and so there's ample opportunity to jump on this train. The standard edition of Cyberpunk 2077 gets you the physical case and game discs, a World Compendium detailing the game’s setting and lore, some delectable postcards from Night City, a map of the city, and some stickers. However, you'll also get the same digital pre-order extras as the Collector's Edition: the soundtrack; the art booklet; a Cyberpunk 2020 source book; and some custom wallpapers for your PC and mobile phone.

There are some important notes regarding which retailer you go for. In the US, if you pre-order at GameStop you'll get a bonus Cyberpunk 2077 medallion. Elsewhere the Best Buy editions currently include an extra steel book for the game. This is the same in the UK, with Amazon UK offering their own limited edition steel book as a direct replacement for the 'normal' physical standard edition.

US Cyberpunk 2077 pre-order links

UK Cyberpunk 2077 pre-order links

Cyberpunk 2077 pre-orders - Other items

There might be some more bits and bobs released by CDPR as we get nearer the release date from accessories to badges, to stickers and maybe the soundtrack on CD or vinyl. However, the only concrete extra item you can pre-order right now is the already-looking-fabulous art book, The World of Cyberpunk 2077. It's a 200-page book published by reputable and long-serving video game art book companion maker Dark Horse. However, much like their Witcher 3 art book, this is no simple behind-the-scenes look: this will be a rich lore-saturated book, detailing more elements of the game and bringing wide and varied insight and incisive background in for on the world itself - not just how it was made in the studio. It's already available to pre-order at a discount - somehow - in both hardcover and kindle editions.

US pre-order links

UK pre-order links

Getting the most out of Cyberpunk 2077

There is no doubt that the very best way to play Cyberpunk 2077 is going to be with as optimised a gaming setup as you can create. This means, at the very least, you'll want to check out the best PS4 Pro deals , the best Xbox One X deals going to ensure you have the top console model of your choice, or one of the best PC gaming machines in the shape of the best gaming PCs or best gaming laptops going to enjoy Cyberpunk 2077's incredible world. Speaking of the world, you'll need to see it perfectly clearly too with one of the best gaming monitors or best gaming TVs to enable you to soak up all the details and the rich vibrancy likely to be on offer. And finally, ensure you have a gaming sound system that will fill the room with the game's audio or go for one of the best PS4 headsets, best Xbox headsets or one of the best PC headsets for gaming.

It's a fair bit of kit to potentially consider but if you get any combination of these great quality items and your experience of the game will only be nearer the best it can be.