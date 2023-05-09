James Gunn has confirmed that at least one Guardians of the Galaxy cast member will also feature in Superman: Legacy.

When asked on Twitter (opens in new tab) if "any cast member" from the Marvel franchise would feature in Gunn's new Superman film, the director simply responded: "Yes."

That opens the door wide for speculation, but considering Yondu actor Michael Rooker has appeared in all of James Gunn's directorial efforts so far, it's probably safe to assume that he'll have a role in Superman: Legacy, too.

There's also Jennifer Holland's Emilia Harcourt, who has appeared in Peacemaker, Black Adam, and The Suicide Squad, and could show up again in the new Supes movie – Holland is one of the Guardians of the Galaxy 3 cameos.

Beyond those two actors, there's nothing to rule out the rest of the Guardians cast from cameoing or having bigger roles in the new DCU, either. It all remains to be seen for now as no casting information has yet been announced, with Gunn frequently debunking rumors revolving around who will play the next Superman. All we know for sure is that it won't be Henry Cavill.

Superman: Legacy is the first film of DCU Chapter One: Gods and Monsters, Gunn and DC Studios co-CEO Peter Safran's brand new DC slate. It also features the likes of a new Batman and Robin movie, a Booster Gold TV show, a Supergirl movie, and a Waller TV show. Plus, Gunn has revealed that less than half of the Chapter One slate has been revealed, so there's plenty more where that came from.

