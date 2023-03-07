James Gunn says less than half of DCU Chapter One has been announced

DCU Chapter One: Gods and Monsters is just getting started, according to DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn. The first round of movies and TV shows that will form the new DC cinematic universe was unveiled in January, but Gunn has revealed that this list of projects barely scratches the surface.

When a fan on Twitter asked how much of the Chapter One slate has been announced, Gunn responded (opens in new tab): "Less than half."

So far, the films that have been revealed are Superman: Legacy, Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, new Batman movie The Brave and the Bold, Swamp Thing, and The Authority. Announced TV shows, meanwhile, are Paradise Lost, Booster Gold, Creature Commandos, Waller, and Lanterns.

The DC universe has been in major flux since James Gunn and co-CEO Peter Safran took the reins. Henry Cavill returned to and then just as swiftly exited from the role of Superman, while Wonder Woman 3 has been canceled, and Black Adam 2 will not be happening any time soon.

"We are telling a big, huge central story that is like Marvel Studios, except I think that we're a lot more planned out than Marvel did from the beginning, because we've gotten a group of writers together to work that story out completely," Gunn has said of the new DCU.

At the moment, it's unclear what the additional Chapter One projects could be, but with the first Gods and Monsters film not arriving until 2025, we likely have a lengthy wait to find out more.

Next up on DC's release slate is Shazam 2, which arrives in theaters this March 17. In the meantime, check out our guide to all the upcoming DC movies and TV shows to get up to speed with what else is on the cards.