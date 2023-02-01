DC's Chapter One is "more planned out" than MCU’s beginnings, says James Gunn

James Gunn has compared DC’s upcoming first chapter in its brand-new cinematic universe to the genesis of the MCU. The DC Studios co-CEO has said the new ‘Gods and Monsters’ slate is more "planned out" than the early days of its Marvel counterpart.

"We are telling a big, huge central story that is like Marvel Studios, except I think that we're a lot more planned out than Marvel did from the beginning, because we've gotten a group of writers together to work that story out completely," Gunn said at a press event unveiling DC Studios’ plans (via ComicBook.com (opens in new tab))

He added, "But we're also creating a universe that is like Star Wars where there's different times and different places, different things, or like Game of Thrones, where characters are a little bit more morally complex."

James Gunn and Peter Safran unveiled their plans for ‘Chapter One’ of the new DC universe on January 31. That consists of five movies (Superman: Legacy, The Brave and the Bold, Swamp Thing, Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, and The Authority) and five shows (Paradise Lost, Lanterns, Booster Gold, Creature Commandos, and Waller).

Marvel’s Phase One, meanwhile, saw the introduction of Iron Man, The Incredible Hulk, Captain America, and Thor in their own standalone movies – before they assembled in 2012’s The Avengers. It then went on to become a pop culture phenomenon, with Avengers: Endgame becoming – at the time – the highest-grossing movie ever.

For more on DC Chapter One, here’s a taste of every movie and show announced by DC Studios. Plus, dive into some of the greatest comic book stories ever told on the big screen with our list of best superhero movies.