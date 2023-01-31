DC announces Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow movie, promises a "very different type" of Kryptonian

DC has announced plans to adapt Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, a comic book series centered on Superman's cousin Kara Zor-El. The movie, new studio boss James Gunn teased as he and co-head Peter Safran confirmed a whole bunch of future projects, promises to offer up "a very different type of Supergirl" than we've seen before.

"We see the difference between Superman, who was sent to Earth and raised by loving parents from the time he's an infant," Gunn explained, per Variety (opens in new tab). "Versus Supergirl, who was raised on a rock chip off of Krypton, and watched everyone around her die and be killed in terrible ways for the first 14 years of her life."

Created by Tom King and Bilquis Evely, Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow's eight issues ran between 2021 and 2022, and sees the titular character get approached by an alien girl whose home planet has been destroyed. Turns out, said stranger is out for revenge, and if Supergirl doesn't help her, she'll do it alone... whatever the cost.

"Now Kara, Krypto the dog, and an angry, heartbroken child head out into space on a journey that will shake them to their very core," the official synopsis concludes.

In live-action form, Supergirl has previously been brought to life by Melissa Benoist as part of The CW's Arrowverse franchise. Having premiered in October 2015, the show saw the character juggle her media-based daytime job with her duties as a crime-fighting, justice-seeking, National City-saving hero, alongside her sister Alex (Grey's Anatomy star Chyler Leigh), Martian Manhunter (David Harewood), and her other pals at the Department of Extranormal Operations. It concluded after six seasons in November 2021.

Before he and Safran can get to work on Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, Gunn is set to release Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, the third and final film in the Marvel franchise. "This is the big one," Gunn previously told EW (opens in new tab) of the sequel. "This is where things really happen. This is where we get to know the truth about who these characters are, and we face the biggest stakes."

As it stands, Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow doesn't have an official release date, but we'll be sure to keep you posted. In the meantime, check out what else DC has in store, like The Batman 2, an Amanda Waller TV series, and a new Superman: Legacy movie.