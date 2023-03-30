James Gunn debunks more Superman casting rumors – and provides update on audition process

Stop me if you’ve heard this one before: writer-director James Gunn has taken to Twitter to debunk more casting rumors for Superman: Legacy.

In response to a report that DC Studios could be "close" to casting Clark Kent, Gunn replied (opens in new tab), "Not true. Haven’t had a single talk with a single actor about the role. Just making private lists, prepping material for auditions."

In a follow-up tweet, he replied to speculation from YouTuber Grace Randolph that Percy Jackson actor Logan Lerman was "top choice" to play Superman with "For the record, I don’t know who that is."

Later, he clarified his comments: “Guys, this isn’t a dig at the actor. I don’t know lots of actors’ names. Now that you tell me who he is, I recognize him from stuff and think he’s talented. But I’ve never met him, and he’s never been part of a conversation about playing Superman.”

Superman: Legacy, written and directed by Gunn, is set to release on July 11, 2025. It’s set to be one of the leading lights in DC Studios’ new cinematic universe as part of Gunn and co-CEO Peter Safran’s Chapter One, titled Gods and Monsters.

Gunn, meanwhile, is set to bring his stint in the MCU to a close with Guardians of the Galaxy 3 in May. Speaking to Total Film in its new issue – out today – he revealed why he felt so strongly about coming back for the threequel.

"The most important thing for me was Rocket's story, and then, following that, everybody else. Rocket is the secret protagonist of the Guardians of the Galaxy, and has always been the centre of it for me; and this is really fulfilling that. The reason I came back, and decided to do this movie, was because I really felt like Rocket's story needed to be told – and it was left hanging after Vol 2. So that's the most important thing."

