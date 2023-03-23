James Gunn debunks more Superman rumors and says casting hasn't begun

James Gunn has debunked fresh Superman casting rumors, reiterating that casting for the new movie still has not begun. The film will be titled Superman: Legacy and is slated for release in 2025, kicking off DCU Chapter One: Gods and Monsters.

A rumor posted to Twitter states that casting notices have been sent out for characters including Clark Kent, Lois Lane, and Jimmy Olsen, calling for actors of any ethnicity in their early 20s. A fan asked Gunn if this was true, and he responded (opens in new tab): "Untrue. We haven't begun casting other than making lists, and it's not limited to people in their twenties."

Not much is known about Superman: Legacy just yet, though it will focus on a young Clark as a reporter at the Daily Planet. What is known for certain, though, is that Henry Cavill won't be returning to the role despite an appearance in the Black Adam post-credits scenes.

This isn't the first time Gunn has debunked a Superman casting rumor, earlier dispelling speculation that Jacob Elordi would be the next Man of Steel. "Casting, as is almost always the case with me, will happen after the script is finished or close to finished, and it isn't," he wrote at the time. "We'll announce a few things in not too long, but the casting of Superman won’t be one of them." Along with writing the movie, Gunn will also direct.

The Chapter One slate also includes the likes of a new Batman and Robin film, a TV show about the Amazons, a Supergirl movie, and a TV show about Viola Davis's Amanda Waller.

For the lowdown on everything coming soon to the DCU, check out our guide to all the upcoming DC movies and TV shows.