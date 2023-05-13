Fortnite's finally getting a ranked mode

Epic Games has teased that "a new way to grab the Victory Royale is coming" to Fortnite.

Whilst the announcement is pretty taciturn, the developer posed a single question - "will you rise through the ranks?" - and shared a 20-second teaser that looks to be taking us through the icons that will presumably be associated with each rank.

Perhaps it's no surprise, then, that the community thinks a ranked mode is finally on the way – check out the announcement for yourself in the tweet below:

A new way to grab the Victory Royale is coming…Will you rise through the ranks? pic.twitter.com/3RXE50KYCxMay 12, 2023 See more

The news has been met with thousands of responses from Fortnite fans, most of whom have expressed their delight at the announcement.

"Oh, this could be a BIG update," said one, whilst another just exclaimed: "IT'S FINALLY HAPPENING!!"

Don't forget, Doctor Who may be on the way to Fortnite (opens in new tab), complete with "two skins, two Pickaxes, one Glider, and one Emote" in the Item Shop.

ICYMI, Fortnite Creative 2.0 has added the Unreal Editor for Fortnite. This public beta allows players to make greater changes in Fortnite Creative mode by editing with a new version of the Unreal Engine toolkit, as part of Fortnite's transition to the Unreal 5 engine.

If you're looking for more information on how to "play" Fortnite Creative 2.0 for yourself, here's a handy guide (opens in new tab).