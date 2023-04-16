Fortnite may have a Doctor Who crossover event later this year

It looks like Doctor Who may be on the way to Fortnite.

Whilst not formally confirmed by either the BBC nor Epic Games, which develops Fortnite , noted Fortnite leaker iFireMonkey has publicly announced that "there have been discussions in regards to a potential collaboration between Fortnite and Doctor Who".

"Based on what I'm aware of, this would be a two week long event in game (using an event tab similar to Most Wanted or the Dragon Ball event) featuring a set of free rewards for completing challenges as well as item shop cosmetics," iFireMonkey said via a tweet (thanks, GamingIntel (opens in new tab)).

"There would also be a FREE Beep the Meep Spray as some sort of incentive for checking out the Creative map associated with this collaboration, while the image below isn't what the spray would be, it showcases Beep the Meep from Doctor Who, giving an idea of what this spray could look like/be designed around."

Interestingly, iFire has news about a doomed Doctor Who crossover for Fall Guys, too.

"Also, there were once plans for a "Zero Point" event for Fall Guys, with Doctor Who skins (which are already released in Fall Guys) originally being intended to come out of the Zero Point into both Fall Guys and Fortnite, but that eventually got scrapped, which could relate to all of those old Fortnite x Fall Guys leaks we had talked about before."

As for what items there'll be? iFireMonkey says the Item Shop "would feature two skins, two Pickaxes, one Glider, and one Emote".

ICYMI, Fortnite Creative 2.0 has added the Unreal Editor for Fortnite, a public beta which allows players to make greater changes in Fortnite Creative mode by editing with a new version of the Unreal Engine toolkit, as part of Fortnite's transition to the Unreal 5 engine.

