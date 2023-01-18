How to deploy the Fortnite Falcon Scout

The Fortnite Falcon Scout is the latest tool at your disposal, which can really give you a competitive edge by scanning for enemies and picking up items at a distance before returning them to you. You can get a massive advantage from overseeing the area around you without exposing your character to danger, allowing you to formulate tactical plans for your next move in Fortnite or simply sit back and watch events unfold before choosing your moment to strike. If you want to try out this majestic creature for yourself, then here's everything you need to know about finding a Falcon Scout in Fortnite and how to use it.

Where to find the Falcon Scout in Fortnite

There are plenty of places to find a Fortnite Falcon Scout during the battle royale, including:

Floor loot

Regular Chests

Oathbound Chests

Supply Drops

This gives you a wide scope of locations to check for the mechanical bird, though it feels that this new item is more likely to appear in Fortnite Oathbound Chests alongside other high-end gear. You can find those in the spots marked below, so for a greater chance of success you can focus your searches on those areas.

(Image credit: Epic Games)

How to use the Fortnite Falcon Scout

(Image credit: Epic Games)

The Fortnite Falcon Scout takes up one slot in your inventory, and you can deploy it as many times as you want by following the prompt once equipped. Bear in mind that while using the airborne spy your player character will be left unattended and exposed, so make sure you hide out of sight before you fly away. The Falcon Scout is able to interact with objects such as doors, meaning you can tuck yourself away in a building, fly the bird outside and then close the door behind you for extra protection.

(Image credit: Epic Games)

As you fly around with the Falcon Scout in Fortnite keep an eye on the two bars above the reticule, with the green one on the left representing its health and yellow on the right showing the range you can travel from your starting position – if either fall to zero then the bird will reset and you'll return to your character. You can Scan for Enemies to ping any nearby opponents with a red marker, which will also flag any wildlife or vehicles in the area. You can also interact with Chests to open them and then pick up items, and by dropping them in a stack you can grab multiple items at once before flying them back to your character for collection. You can even pick up a down but not out teammate to fly them out of danger, just make sure you don't drop them from a height afterwards!