What are Fortnite Oathbound Items

Fortnite Oathbound Items are a set of weapons and tools introduced over the course of the current season, which all fit into a similar theme. The Shockwave Hammer and Ex-Caliber Rifle have been around since Chapter 4 launched, while the Guardian Shield and Falcon Scout were introduced to the loot pool in Fortnite much more recently. From a rifle that shoots exploding swords to a mechanical bird that can bring you loot from a distance, these are all known already but it's the first time they've been collectively referred to as Oathbound Items in Fortnite, so read on for more information about where to find them.

What are Oathbound Items in Fortnite

(Image credit: Epic Games)

There are four different weapons and tools that count as Fortnite Oathbound Items in the battle royale, which are as follows:

Shockwave Hammer

Falcon Scout

Guardian Shield

Ex-Caliber Rifle

All of these items can be found as random floor loot around the island, however there are also ways to improve your chances of finding them or event guaranteeing getting certain Fortnite Oathbound Items, which we'll explain next.

Where to find Fortnite Oathbound Items

(Image credit: Epic Games)

When it comes to finding Fortnite Oathbound Items, one of the best ways to look for them is to search Fortnite Oathbound Chests, which are mainly found in the dry orange-yellow biomes in the north west and south east of the island. There are also a number of Fortnite characters who sell these items, who we've marked on the map above. The Fortnite Shockwave Hammer can be purchased from Omega Knight in Secluded Spire, while the Fortnite Falcon Scout is sold by Rebel in the Hall of Whispers, and you can get the Ex-Caliber Rifle from Wild Card in one of the three locations they randomly spawn at.

There's also the hostile Ageless Champion NPC, who patrols The Citadel and will attack you on sight. They're a tough opponent to deal with, but if you're able to eliminate them then they'll drop both an Ex-Caliber Rifle and a Shockwave Hammer, giving you two Fortnite Oathbound Items if you're up to the challenge.