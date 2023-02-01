How to get the Fortnite Mythic Pistol

The Fortnite Mythic Pistol is a recent addition to the weapon pool, and there's a good reason why players are eager to get their hands on it. Not only is it powerful, delivering 29 Damage per hit with a x2 Headshot multiplier, but it can empty its 15 bullet magazine in a little over two seconds then reload in even less time. This means that any Fortnite player with it in their possession will immediately become a force to be reckoned with, but how do you find it in the first place? We'll explain how to get the Mythic Pistol in Fortnite, so you can expand your arsenal with this highly rated handgun.

Where to find the Fortnite Mythic Pistol

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Currently, the Fortnite Mythic Pistol isn't included in the general loot pool, so you won't find it inside chests or lying on the ground, unless another player has dropped it of course. The only way to get the Mythic Pistol is to activate the Mythic Munition augment, which will immediately add it to your inventory. This in turn requires some preparation and a chunk of luck, as you have to unlock this recent addition to the Fortnite Augments then hope you get offered it during the random selections that appear during each match.

To unlock the Mythic Munition augment, you just need to keep playing matches and activating as many augments as possible, up to four per game. Over time, new augments will appear when you're presented with the choice of upgrades and be automatically added to your collection, though you should note that you can't speed this process up using rerolls so don't waste your bars. Eventually you'll gain access to the Mythic Munition augment, after which you can either wait for it to be randomly offered to you, or keep spending gold bars to reroll until it appears and activate it to receive the Fortnite Mythic Pistol.