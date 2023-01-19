What do Fortnite Siphon Augments do?

Fortnite Siphon Augments grant the augmented player restored health when they deal damage, and some shields too if they're already on maximum health. What causes the Siphon effect to trigger specifically will depend on the Fortnite Augments, but it's a good effect regardless, especially for players who play aggressively or often find themselves on low health. We'll go into further detail about how Fortnite Siphon Augments work below, as well as what the specific Siphon Reality Augments you can find in the game at time of writing are.

What is Siphon in Fortnite? Siphon in Fortnite is an effect in which dealing damage with a Siphon weapon grants the player some health or shield in return. This is similar to "lifesteal" effects in certain games, but the amount restored doesn't change depending on how much damage you do in Fortnite - a bullet that does 100 damage and a bullet that does 10 both restore the same amount of health or shield, at least from what we've seen in the game so far.

It's important to clarify that this is different to older versions of the Siphon mechanic, which were dependent on kills, not simply damage in Fortnite. However, now it's just down to wounding an enemy - you don't have to land a killing shot to start restoring health and defenses, from what we've seen. However, we don't know if that'll stay the same for time being, owing to some technical errors we'll address below.

Siphon can be obtained at time of writing through either of these two Augments:

Shotgun Striker: Your Shotgun fire will give you Siphon upon hitting opponents.

