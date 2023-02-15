Fortnite Ace's Exotics and Ace's Armory: Where to find them

Fortnite Ace's Exotics and Ace's Armory vending machines have popped up all around the island, and they're a great source of high level weapons including a selection of newly added exotic rarity guns. They've replaced the existing vending machines for the duration of the Fortnite Most Wanted event, so if you're already used to spending your bars at these automated dispensers then you'll know what's going on here. If you need them to tick off quests or just want to upgrade your arsenal, then here's where to find Ace's Exotics or Ace's Armory in Fortnite and what items you can expect to find for sale from them.

Fortnite Ace's Exotics and Ace's Armory vending machines locations

(Image credit: Epic Games)

You'll find Fortnite Ace's Exotics and Ace's Armory vending machines in every named location, along with several other significant landmarks, and we've tagged where they are (along with some Ace's Intel stations) on the map above. Note that the weapon vending machines are a mixture of Ace's Exotics and Ace's Armory, but if you visit a location with two near each other you're guaranteed to find one of each. Here's what you can expect to purchase from them, in exchange for the gold bars you've been accumulating - if you need more currency, then increase your Fortnite Heat Level so eliminated opponents will drop a larger amount of gold.

Fortnite Ace's Exotics vending machines

Three random Most Wanted exotics from the following selection:

Heisted Accelerant Shotgun - 1,000 bars

Heisted Blink Mag SMG - 1,000 bars

Heisted Breacher Shotgun - 1,000 bars

Heisted Explosive Assault Rifle - 1,000 bars

Heisted Run 'N' Gun SMG - 1,000 bars

Fortnite Ace's Armory vending machines

The following selection of weapons and ammo, broken down into sections:

Light Guns & Ammo:

Suppressed Pistol - 200 bars

Twin Mag SMG - 200 bars

Ammo: Light Bullets - 40 bars





Medium Guns & Ammo:

Assault Rifle - 200 bars

DMR - 200 bars

Ammo: Medium Bullets - 40 bars





Shotshell Guns & Ammo:

Thunder Shotgun - 200 bars

Ex-Caliber Rifle - 200 bars

Ammo: Shells - 8 bars





Heavy Guns & Ammo:

Heavy Sniper Rifle - 200 bars

Hand Cannon - 200 bars

Ammo: Heavy Bullets - 12 bars





Explosives:

Rocket Launcher - 800 bars

Impulse Grenades - 36 bars

- 36 bars Gas Can - 25 bars

Fortnite Ace's Intel vending machines

Several useful services - you can also find Ace's Intel vending machines inside Fortnite Cold Blooded Vaults: