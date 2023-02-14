Fortnite Heat Level: What is it and how does it work

Your Fortnite Heat Level now appears in the top left corner of the screen, bringing both risks and rewards as you continue Heatin' Up. Unsurprisingly, aggressive actions such as eliminating opponents will attract more Heat to you, but there are lots of other ways to fill in those flame icons. This mechanic was introduced with the Fortnite Most Wanted event, and you need to know its effects as they can significantly impact your progress in the battle royale. To get up to speed, here's how your Heat Level in Fortnite works and how it will affect you as it increases.

How to increase your Fortnite Heat Level

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Your Fortnite Heat Level can be increased through various methods, with the main one being eliminating other players or Cold Blooded members. However, you'll also earn some heat for other actions such as opening chests, and you'll know if this is happening as your character will briefly glow and be surrounded by flames, as the icons in the top left of your screen fill in.

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Another way to increase your Heat Level in Fortnite is to use Burner Pay Phones, which you'll hear ringing in Cold Blooded controlled areas and are marked with a phone icon on your map when you're close. Interact with the Burner Pay Phone and follow the prompt, which will cost you 500 Bars for each Heat Level increase.

What does your Heat Level in Fortnite do

(Image credit: Epic Games)

As your Heat Level in Fortnite increases you'll have additional effects applied to your character, based on how many flame icons you've filled in from one to four:

More Bars dropped from eliminations Movement speed up 15%, 100 Health regenerated outside combat Movement speed up 20%, 100 Health + 50 Shield regen outside combat Movement speed up 25%, 100 Health + 100 Shield regen outside combat

However, aside from the above benefits, increasing your Heat Level will also cause Cold Blooded members to be more hostile towards you, and make your character more visible to other players on the minimap and through the environment. Therefore, you need to weigh up the risk vs reward of getting lots of Heat, though it is unavoidable to a certain extent if you're opening chests and getting eliminations, so be prepared. It can be helpful to have a high Heat level if you're trying to open Fortnite Cold Blooded Vaults, as although this will draw more attention to yourself it does mean you can retreat to a safe distance and heal when trying to get a vault keycard from the boss.