Fortnite Cold Blooded Vaults: How to get a Boss Keycard

Head to the Fortnite Cold Blooded Vaults locations and defeat a boss to get a vault keycard, which will let you access a secure bunker full of useful items including powerful Heisted weapons. This can be tough, as the Cold Blooded Boss will put up a considerable fight, and depending on your current Fortnite Heat Level there may be other Cold Blooded members and opponents tracking you down as well. These vaults have been introduced as part of the limited-time Fortnite Most Wanted event, and as they're integral to completing a number of associated quests it pays to know where they are. If you're ready to start, then this is where to visit named locations containing Fortnite Cold Blooded Vaults and how to collect a Vault Keycard dropped by a defeated Cold Blooded Boss.

Fortnite Cold Blooded Vaults locations

For one of the Most Wanted quests, you just have to visit the named locations and you don’t need to find or open the Cold Blooded Vaults themselves. Walk, drive, or ride to these three locations:

Shattered Slabs: Towards the southwest corner of the map.

Towards the southwest corner of the map. Faulty Splits: Towards the southeast corner of the map.

Towards the southeast corner of the map. Brutal Bastion: Towards the northeast corner of the map.

(Image credit: Epic Games)

It’s worth noting that you don’t have to visit all three of these locations in a single match, although it is definitely doable if you’re able to grab one of the many Fortnite dirt bikes or cars around the map.

How to defeat a Fortnite Cold Blooded Boss and get the Vault Keycard

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Fortnite bosses (Image credit: Epic Games) Don't get these Cold Blooded Bosses mixed up with the other Fortnite boss that can already be found on the island.

In the three Fortnite Cold Blooded Vaults locations listed above, you’ll also find a Cold Blooded Boss patrolling the area who must be defeated to acquire a Vault Keycard – an essential item for finding and unlocking the Cold Blooded Vault. Defeating the area’s boss and collecting their keycard will also complete another Most Wanted challenge.



There aren’t any special tricks to defeating a Fortnite Cold Blooded Boss, other than filling them with bullets and killing their henchmen to make things easier. They have very strong shields so you’ll need a lot of ammo, but once you’ve chipped that away you can get through their health much faster. After you’ve defeated a boss, grab the Vault Keycard they dropped and it’ll show a waypoint and an arrow leading you to the nearby Cold Blooded Vault. Once you’re there, swipe the keycard at the terminal to unlock the door and then head inside to plunder all the goodies! Hopefully you can put them to good use and secure a Victory Royale.