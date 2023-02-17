Fortnite Burner Pay Phones: How to use them to increase Heat

Fortnite Burner Pay Phones are your direct hotline to the Cold Blooded syndicate, if that isn't a contradiction in terms. By putting in a call and spending some bars, you can quickly increase your Fortnite Heat Level to the next tier, which increases your perks while also making you a more visible target to the syndicate's goons and other players. You'll specifically need to use these for one of the Fortnite Most Wanted quests, though it helps to know where they are in general should you need to give your Heat a boost, so here's where to find Burner Pay Phones in Fortnite and how to use them.

Where are the Burner Pay Phones in Fortnite

Burner Pay Phones in Fortnite are found in each of the main named locations, along with a few other key landmarks as follows:

Anvil Square

Breakwater Bay

Brutal Bastion

The Citadel

Cold Cavern (northwest of Brutal Bastion)

Faulty Splits

Frenzy Fields

Humble Hamlet (south of Faulty Splits)

Lonely Labs

Rocky Docks (west of Shattered Slabs)

Shattered Slabs

Slappy Shores

(Image credit: Epic Games)

We've marked all of the Fortnite Burner Pay Phones locations on the map here, so you'll know where to find them. As you get close you'll see a telephone icon appear on your map, and sometimes you may also hear it ringing, so use these clues to guide you to the right place.

How to increase your Heat Level by using a Fortnite Burner Pay Phone

(Image credit: Epic Games)

To increase your Heat Level by using a Fortnite Burner Pay Phone, you just need to approach the unit and then interact with it. You'll be presented with a prompt asking if you want to Increase Heat Level, and if you accept it then you'll move up to the next tier in exchange for 500 bars. You can do this several times in a row if you have the gold to pay for it, though each Burner Pay Phone can be used a maximum of 10 times during a match.