Fortnite The Rig, Hydro 16, and Logjam Woodworks locations: Where to land at each of them

We should all be familiar with location-based challenges by now, as they help us to discover areas of the island we may not otherwise have visited, and this week we're landing at the Fortnite The Rig, Hydro 16, and Logjam Woodworks locations. As one of the initial entries in the Fortnite TNTina's Trial challenges, you'll be focusing on the southwest section of the map to reach these three areas, and remember that for them to count you'll need to land there with your glider rather than simply visiting the places. If you're looking to add some more XP to your Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 2 progress and tick off another challenge from your list, then let us show you where to land at The Rig, Hydro 16, and Logjam Woodworks in Fortnite.

Fortnite The Rig, Hydro 16, and Logjam Woodworks locations

You've no doubt already been checking out The Rig as one of the new locations for Season 2, but if you haven't then it's clearly marked on the map so isn't difficult to locate – land anywhere on the deck for this to count. The other two Fortnite landmarks are both fairly nearby, though unless you're using a launch pad, or the glider redeployment in Team Rumble, you'll need to start new matches in order to land at each location.

Fortnite Hydro 16 has been the subject of at least one previous challenge, but if you're unsure of its location then you'll find it between Slurpy Swamp and the large lake. Both the top of the dam itself and the power plant building at the base count for this location, so you can land at either – and don't forget the zipline connecting the two for easy travel. Lastly, Logjam Woodworks sits in a clearing to the west of Weeping Woods, and is formed from a compound containing a large sawmill and a number of logging trucks. If you're unsure, then look out for the logo sign featuring a log strumming a guitar on the roof.

If you find it easier to locate areas from their map co-ordinates, then use these to pick out the Fortnite The Rig, Hydro 16, and Logjam Woodworks locations:

B7 - The Rig

- The Rig D7 - Hydro 16

- Hydro 16 B6 - Logjam Woodworks

