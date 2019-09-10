EA's cloud service Project Atlas is looking for players to sign-up for a closed technical trial

EA has announced it will be running a closed technical trail for its new cloud service called Project Atlas. EA's chief technology officer Ken Moss took to Medium to reveal the news that anyone with an Origin account can now currently sign-up to put themselves in with the chance of getting to test out the service.

"For EA, our continued focus will be on making sure our games will be ready for a cloud-powered future where our players can engage and enjoy anytime, anywhere, and on any device," Moss wrote in the post. "To that end, I’m excited to share that we’ll be taking an important step in this learning journey as we host an exclusive external trial for our players to experience games streamed through EA’s cloud technology."

Moss explained that play testers will help EA better understand how its games perform across "real-life scenarios," and ensure that its games "perform seamlessly" using the service. Those who get the chance to take part will have access to four games from EA's library including FIFA 19, Titanfall 2, Unravel, and Need for Speed Rivals.

The studio first announced the cloud service in October 2018, with Moss revealing Project Atlas on EA's official website . Moss said EA wants to create a "platform designed from the core to harness the massive power of cloud computing and artificial intelligence and putting it into the hands of game makers in a powerful, easy to use, non-stop experience."

Moss later expanded upon this yesterday, explaining that Project Atlas is part of EA's "broader vision for bringing together game engine technology and services that can realize the full potential of the cloud," Moss says, noting that "cloud gaming is just one very specific part of that vision".

With respect to this specific test, however, cloud gaming is indeed the focus. For good reason too, gaming on the cloud is fast becoming more of a focus for multiple studios. Other streaming services, such as Google Stadia and Microsoft's Project xCloud, are working to use the technology to change the way we access and play our games. EA haven't yet said when the service will officially launch.

"The bottom line is this. Cloud gaming is coming. It’s no longer a question of if, but when," Moss wrote on Medium. "It’s still really early days but we’re excited to take this next step in our learning, and it’s great to be able to do it with some of you in our community."

