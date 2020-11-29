Best Buy has launched its Cyber Monday event – and you can save $100s on everything from laptops to 4K TVs

Some retailers just offer one-size-fits-all deals before Cyber Monday and leave it at that. Not so Best Buy. Whether you’re looking for laptops, wireless earphones, 4K TVs and monitors, its new Cyber Week event is one to most certainly take some serious interest in. There are savings of up to $200 on leading brands, such as LG, Beats by Dre, and Samsung.

But, like with so many Cyber Monday deals, it’s often overwhelming just to try and take in all the cuts, price crashes, and discounts. That’s why we’ve cherrypicked a handful of seriously great deals that you should be paying attention to. Plus, be sure to check out the Cyber Monday gaming laptop discounts and Cyber Monday TV deals once you’ve browsed down below for what’s on offer.

First up – and something that has really caught the eye – is this brilliant one-two punch.

First, there’s an LG 4K monitor ($150 off) which offers fantastic clarity of picture and is perfect for those looking to take the step up into 4K gaming – or just a second monitor for a great price.

Then, there’s the uber-cool, must-have wireless earphones: Beats by Dre Powerbeats Pro were $249.99 but Cyber Week had other ideas. It’s now at a much more manageable – and tempting - $159.99.

Best Buy Cyber Monday deals

LG 27-inch 4K UHD FreeSync Monitor with HDR | $429.99 $279.99 at Best Buy

Save $150 on this 4K-ready monitor from LG. Perfect for those who have a gaming setup that needs a screen to make the most of out the next-gen consoles.

Beats by Dr. Dre - Powerbeats Pro (Moss) | $249.99 $159.99 at Best Buy

Beats have always been a fashion statement but that belies its incredible sound quality, particularly with the Powerbeats Pro range. They're comfy fits, too, with great audio range. Also available in Lava Red should you want to make his deal even hotter.

Up next is TCL – an increasingly solid, reliable brand – and a 55-inch 4K TV for $200. This is perfect for a larger bedroom or even the main TV in the house, especially given it’s a Smart TV compatible with newer streaming services such as HBO Max. Just in time for Zack Snyder’s Justice League.

The best of the rest are well worth a look too. A Samsung all-in-one soundbar for under $200? Check. A Lenovo Chromebook for $179? Go on then. You can even snap up a powerful HP laptop with 12 GB RAM and an i7 processor for a pretty incredible $799.99.

Samsung HW-S60T All-in-One Soundbar with Alexa (Black) | $329.99 $199.99 at Best Buy

Soundbars are becoming increasingly popular and Samsung has years of expertise in that field. Rich audio and a non-intrusive design make this the perfect complement to any TV, new or otherwise.

Lenovo 11.6-inch Touch Screen Chromebook Flex | $279 $179 at Best Buy

WFH and need a second laptop just for leisure? Or want to get younger relatives a Chromebook that doesn't set you back several hundreds of dollars? This Lenovo laptop is well worth a look.

HP Envy x360 15.6-inch Touch Screen laptop (12 GB RAM + 512GB SSD) | $999.99 $799.99 at Best Buy

Now, this is a tempting powerhouse that's just squeaked into the affordable range for many. 12 GB RAM and an i7 Intel Core processor make this able to capably run all but the most taxing of games.View Deal

