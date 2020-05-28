When is the Fortnite Doomsday event? And what do the in-game countdowns mean?

If you've been following recent events in the game then you'll know that sinister rumblings are afoot, and are no doubt wondering when is the Fortnite Doomsday event going to start? Thankfully, or worryingly depending on your viewpoint, it looks like it's not far away, and effects that are potentially linked to the Fortnite Doomsday event are already becoming apparent. The hatches that appeared in the waters around The Agency as part of the Fortnite Storm The Agency challenges have started to bubble, and the storm circle now appears later and closes faster as if under the control of strange forces.

It's very likely that the Fortnite Doomsday event is going to pave the way for the start of Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 3, so on the evidence of previous season finales there could well be a big show in store for Fortnite players and even significant changes to the island itself. Read on, and we'll tell you everything you need to know to answer the question of when is the Fortnite Doomsday event.

Fortnite Deadpool challenges | Fortnite Brutus' Briefing challenges | Fortnite TNTina's Trial challenges | Fortnite Meowscles' Mischief challenges | Fortnite Skye's Adventure challenges | Fortnite Midas' Mission challenges | Fortnite Maya's challenges | Fortnite steal security plans and deliver them to SHADOW or GHOST | Fortnite destroy GHOST or SHADOW dropboxes | Fortnite deliver fish to SHADOW or GHOST | Fortnite find SHADOW or GHOST Ollie | Fortnite deliver Legendary weapons to SHADOW or GHOST Dropboxes

When is the Fortnite Doomsday event?

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Recently a number of countdown timers have appeared in the game, in the background of the Play screen and on the desk in Midas' room under the Agents menu from the Battle Pass screen. In Midas' room you'll also spot something pulsing away through the windows now the curtains have been opened, which many believe is the Doomsday Device that will play a big part in this event.

Those countdown timers should confirm when is the Fortnite Doomsday event starting, as they are due to reach zero at around 11am PST / 2pm EST / 7pm BST on Saturday May 30. If you want to get involved, make sure you're logged in by that time then keep an eye on The Agency and get ready for fireworks.

Fortnite patch notes | Fortnite tips | Fortnite map | Fortnite weapon upgrade benches | Fortnite achievements | Fortnite Creative codes | Fortnite 2FA | How to enable cross platform Fortnite matches | How to level up fast in Fortnite | How to get free Fortnite V-Bucks | Fortnite Starter Pack